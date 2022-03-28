Police: Man who slammed car into Durham store says his foot slipped
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who crashed his car through a Durham convenience store on Friday night is facing one charge in connection with the incident, Durham police said Monday. Video obtained by CBS...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested and charged Monday in a weekend shooting outside a Raleigh Walmart in the Brier Creek area, police said. The Walmart was placed on lockdown Saturday after a person was injured in a shooting at 5:25 p.m. in the store’s parking lot in the 10000 block of Glenwood Avenue, officials said.
DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are in jail after police say they stole a car and crashed on I-40 before trying to flee on foot Friday evening. The incident happened when MPD said they were responding to an armed robbery call. They later found a black vehicle that matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle. […]
A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
Two decomposed bodies that were tied together have been discovered in a dam, sparking a homicide investigation. The grisly discovery was made by a kayaker paddling in the local waters at Gordonbrook Dam, 21km north of Kingaroy in regional Queensland, at 3:30pm on Saturday. The bodies were floating five metres...
ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) — Carjackers forcibly took a man out of his car in the Bronx and then crashed it multiple times earlier this month, police said. The 28-year-old victim was sitting inside his car along Allerton Avenue near Williamsbridge Road on March 7 around 3 p.m. when he was approached by the suspects, […]
A 12-year-old girl shot and killed her 14-year-old cousin and herself on Instagram Live during what her mother is now calling a “freak accident,” per KSDK. Paris Harvey shot Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself, on Friday before 2 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. The girl’s mother, Shanise Harvey, said she left Paris with family after a birthday party.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla., – Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot over the weekend. Bullet holes and shattered glass were left behind on the blue truck Miami-Dade police said 18-year-old Justin Acevedo was sitting in as he was fired upon just after 1 p.m. Sunday. Acevedo’s mother Ana...
A man who twice rammed a police vehicle during a high-speed pursuit before crashing into a pregnant woman's car has been jailed. Tylor Lockhart, who was driving a Transit van, mounted a pavement near a school and drove through a park during the chase through Carlisle in January. The 19-year-old,...
An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
Elyria police issued seven warrants for the arrest of a man who dragged a police officer with his car when trying to flee after he was spotted sleeping his vehicle in Journey Inn Parking lot, 888 Lorain Blvd. Police came upon the car at 2:41 a.m., March 21, and noticed...
A six-year-old autistic boy who went missing for about 90 minutes in Perth’s southern suburbs died in hospital after being found unresponsive in a neighbour’s backyard swimming pool.The boy, identified as Joey, went missing at about 4pm on Sunday from Riseley Street in Booragoon in Perth, his family said. When his family was unable to locate him, they approached law enforcement who then launched a search for the boy.Local residents were asked to check their backyards and outbuildings by police.Joey was found naked and unresponsive with critical injuries at 5.25pm in a swimming pool in a neighbouring property at Candish...
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in a car in Central City. New Orleans police said they were called to the shooting at 6:44 p.m. and located the victim at Third and Willow streets. He had been traveling in what appeared to be a black, four-door Infiniti Q50 with a baby seat in the rear when unknown suspects in a light-colored SUV exited their vehicle and opened fire on the car, police said.
ROME — A 37-year-old man is accused of smashing out a vehicle’s rear windshield on Thursday, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Christopher J. Michik, of Rome, smashed out the rear windshield on his girlfriend’s motor vehicle while it was parked at a business on West Dominick Street on Thursday. Police said Michik was taken into custody on Friday.
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was taken into custody after police say explosives were found in a car in a Morehead park. According to police, the situation started with a reckless driving complaint Wednesday afternoon. Officers found the vehicle involved at Rodburn Hollow Park. While police were talking to...
