Whatever Happened To: Simien the Whale and its award-winning, brilliantly catchy rock

After several hit singles and three Grammy wins, Lizzo has announced her first project with Amazon Studios. The “Truth Hurts” singer’s new show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, brings 10 women together in the hopes of finding new additions to Lizzo's group of “Big Grrrl” backup dancers. According to the show’s description, Lizzo will be “on the hunt for confident, badass women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO