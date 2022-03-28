ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Meet Sesame Street's newest Muppet: A disabled refugee named Ameera

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ameera is making her debut on Ahlan Simsim, the Sesame Street version that airs Middle East and North Africa. She'll also be part...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Sonia Manzano pays tribute to Emilio Delgado, her Sesame Street husband

Manzano, whose character Maria married Delgado's Luis on Sesame Street in a widely watched on-screen wedding in 1988, writes of her former co-star in Time magazine: "When I first met Emilio, in the late sixties, I thought he was an activist for the Cesar Chavez Farm Workers Union, because as a supporter he went around pinning Boycott Grapes buttons on everyone he came into contact with!" "Ultimately, his social consciousness didn’t end there. Days later, I realized he was one of us: a child of the ’60s and an actor happy to have a job. He could not have realized the impact he would have, especially on Latino children. My nephew, who is now in his 50s, told me that as a little boy, he wanted to grow up and become a man like Luis. How wonderful that Emilio’s strength, warmth, and kindness were attractive enough for children to want to emulate. Sesame Street always wanted the human cast members to be themselves, and in allowing Emilio to be himself they hit the jackpot."
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Curry Brand Returns To Sesame Street With The Curry Flow 9

Being one of the most iconic children’s shows of all-time, Sesame Street has had a lasting influence on not only our generation but the ones that followed. And thanks to Curry Brand, the lovable cast is being appropriately celebrated, as their likenesses are applied to a drove of Curry Flow 9 colorways.
ENTERTAINMENT
InsideHook

Bad Guy Elmo: New Claims Against the Sesame Street Puppeteer

The entertainment world has undergone a shift since the start of #MeToo, with everyone from A-List celebrities to non-unionized PAs coming forward to discuss how toxic working in the industry can be. Now, a new reckoning has come to Sesame Street. Numerous complaints from craftspeople were reported by The Hollywood...
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Workshop#Sesame Street#Muppet
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Oscars' handing out awards before the televised ceremony creates a "major logistical challenge" for nominees, who have to be seated early

"This year, the film academy has thrown a wrench into preparations for the big night: They want everyone to get there early. And in a town that practically invented the concept of 'fashionably late,' that’s no small thing," says the Los Angeles Times' Josh Rottenberg. "Last month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sparked controversy when it announced that, in an effort to shave time from the often bloated show, eight below-the-line and short-film awards would be handed out in the hour before the live Oscar telecast begins, with clips from the presentations to be edited later into the broadcast. This means that, while the cameras won’t start broadcasting live from inside the Dolby Theatre until 5 p.m. (PT), the awards will actually be handed out starting at 4. And with ABC’s red carpet preshow scheduled to run from 3:30 to 5, that has created a major logistical challenge for all involved."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Tom Cruise nixed Paramount+'s proposals for TV series based on Days of Thunder and Mission: Impossible

In a Hollywood Reporter story on Cruise's friction with Paramount Studios over the escalating costs of Mission: Impossible 7, Kim Masters writes: "As Paramount flailed for material to pump up its fledgling streaming service, would Cruise allow his longtime studio home to develop a Days of Thunder series for the streamer? That idea was strangled in its cradle. The idea of developing a Mission: Impossible series was no-go, too, even though the property had begun life in the 1960s as a CBS show."
PARAMOUNT, CA
Hello Magazine

7 must-watch shows coming to Netflix in March 2022

Netflix’s selection of TV shows and documentary just keeps getting better and better, and the upcoming selection for March might be one of their most exciting months yet! From an eerie Toni Collette drama to the second series of a very highly anticipated risqué period drama, here are our top choices for Netflix in March…
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Science
Primetimer

Sally Field recalls suffering from depression while starring on The Flying Nun

"It was a job," Field tells Variety of her 1967-1970 ABC sitcom. "And I learned to survive things. It’s important to learn how to survive things, things you like, things you don’t like. I just had to put my head down and go to work and do the very best job I could. And those are the times when you realize that there’s a reason why you’re eating so much but trying to hide. You’re trying to cover up your depression. But at that point in my life I didn’t have the skills to recognize what was happening to me … and being able to see what your dreams are." She adds: "It wasn’t until The Flying Nun that Madeleine Sherwood, who played Mother Superior, took me by the hand because she recognized what was going on with me at the end of the first season and took me to The Actors Studio, where I began to work with (director) Lee Strasberg. It was this big transition into my recognizing I wanted to be a real actor."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects. Allain’s credits...
BUSINESS
Primetimer

Lizzo was born to be a reality TV host: Amazon's Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls taps into this natural amity between fat women

"The joy is infectious," says Robyn Bahr of Lizzo's Amazon reality competition. "Executive produced and hosted by superstar pop singer/fashion icon/occasional flautist Lizzo, the reality series follows 13 plus-size women vying, first, to become Lizzo’s backup dancers at the 2021 Bonnaroo music festival, and then, hopefully, her sacred, anointed backup dancers on her upcoming tour. They aspire to be the proverbial Big Grrrls of the title." Bahr adds that Lizzo is a natural as a reality host: "Lizzo, at age 33, was a tween when reality TV took off in the early 2000s, and perhaps two decades of close study has afforded her the ability to effortlessly adopt a perfected talking-head cadence," says Bahr. "Or maybe her effervescent, almost manic, persona just innately lends itself to the heightened nature of this genre. I’ve never heard the word 'bitch' used so frequently and with such warmth and affection."
THEATER & DANCE
Primetimer

Netflix's Is It Cake? works because of its charming host Mikey Day

"He’s funny, kind, creative, and— best of all—well aware of just how outrageous Is It Cake? is," says Abigail Covington of the SNL star. "The manic energy he brings to the role of the emcee is oddly relatable. It’s as if he also can’t believe you are watching this show. Is Day just great at playing a comedian on the verge of a nervous breakdown? Or are Is It Cake? viewers actually watching a comedian try and smile and laugh his way through a nervous breakdown? The question turns Is It Cake? into riveting, must-see TV."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Nickelodeon renews The Loud House, orders a live-action version

While the hit animated series has been picked up for Season 7, Nickelodeon has ordered a 10-episode live-action edition of The Loud House following the success of the live-action movie A Loud House Christmas. “As one of Nick’s most beloved animated franchises, The Loud House has made its way into the hearts of millions of fans across the globe,” said Shauna Phelan, co-head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “When we brought the animated world of Royal Woods to life with A Loud House Christmas, it instantly became a holiday favorite for both new and loyal fans alike, and I just know that they will love what our amazing creative team is preparing for this new live-action series.” The untitled series will follow Lincoln Loud, an 11 year-old boy with 10 sisters, as he navigates everyday life while living with such a large family.
TV SERIES
NME

Watch the trailer for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared the trailer for her upcoming live concert film, Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) – watch below. The film follows the writing of her 2021 debut album ‘Sour‘, and was initially announced back in February with a teaser clip. It is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 25.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Discovery+'s Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed explores the full, tangled history of the church that appealed to celebrities

Director Dan Johnstone says his three-part docuseries aimed to explore how the popular, scandal-plagued church founded in 1983 in Australia by Brian Houston -- who stepped down this week over allegations he engaged in inappropriate conduct of “serious concern” with two women -- had become “a cultural phenomenon" and "crossed over from religious culture into pop culture.” Johnstone wanted to delve into how Hillsong became appealing to celebrities like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kevin Durant, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. “So it was two-fold,” Johnstone says. “It was explaining the superstructure of the church and their success story, and then this emotional story underneath that just came about as I was researching and talking to people." ALSO: Hillsong attempts to contextualize disgraced celebrity pastor Carl Lentz’s meteoric rise and swift downfall within the toxic, financially driven culture of Hillsong Church.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

BOOM! Studios' HexVet Animated Series in Works at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon is developing a preschool animated series based on BOOM! Studios' HexVet graphic novels by Sam Davies. Brian Robbins, President & Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+, made the announcement today. HexVet has a planned 2023 launch of 20 episodes for the CG and 2D-hybrid adventure-comedy series. Paramount Consumer Products will also lead consumer products cross-category licensing worldwide for the HexVet property, so kids and parents can expect lots of merchandise to be hitting physical and digital storefronts in the near future.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy