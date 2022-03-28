ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions to appear on HBO's Hard Knocks

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This will be the third time Lions QB Jared Goff will be...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Hard Knocks#Nfl Films#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Los Angeles Chargers
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jason Cabinda explains what he does as the Lions 'Superback'

Jason Cabinda is back for another season with the Detroit Lions, signing a two-year deal to remain as the team’s starting fullback. But the Lions internally refer to Cabinda, who entered the NFL as a linebacker in 2018, by the more lofty moniker of “Superback”. It’s a role he has embraced and progressed nicely into being a really useful weapon in Detroit in the two years since he made the switch from defense to offense.
NFL
Yardbarker

Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have never brought a Super Bowl championship to Motown but will soon be the "hosts" for the NFL's biggest springtime party. According to Kevin Patra of the league's website, the NFL awarded the 2024 draft to Detroit. "The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colts Owner Reveals They Pursued Another Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts will begin their fourth straight season with a new quarterback. After trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, they acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan wasn’t the only signal-caller on their radar. According to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed during...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lions announce 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit

DETROIT – The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit, the Lions announced Monday. The team tweeted a video to announce the draft will come to the city for the first time ever. The video featured legendary running back Barry Sanders, businessman Dan Gilbert and dozens of other Detroiters.
NFL
Primetimer

Atlanta Season 3 is a disturbing, bizarre and hilarious return to greatness after four years off

FX only made "Three Slaps" and "Sinterklaas is Coming to Town," the first two episodes of Season 3, available in advance of their premiere Thursday. "Two episodes are an insufficient sample size upon which to adequately review a season of Atlanta, but they’re more than sufficient to make one giddy at having Atlanta back," says Daniel Fienberg. "Those episodes," Fienberg adds, "...could exist as part of no show other than Atlanta. They’re disturbing, bizarre and hilarious, but hilarious in a way in which no two people watching them are likely to laugh at the exact same moments or even think that the exact same moments are intended as humorous. But the episodes are also familiar — not because they feel derivative of any other piece of pop culture, but because they feel like they fit in with episodes that the show’s braintrust delivered in earlier seasons. And even then, the familiarity isn’t an example of self-plagiarism or creative fatigue, but rather the product of a show in conversation with itself, taking its own tones and ideas and recontextualizing them to different effects."
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

Lions finally beat Packers for rights to host 2024 NFL Draft

It hasn’t been easy to be a fan of the Detroit Lions in recent years. Not only has the team put together four straight losing seasons, but they also gave fans nightmares of their winless 2008 season when they started the 2021 season 0-10-1 before ultimately winning their first contest in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. Needless to say, Detroit has put their fans through some suffering. The loyal fans have also had to watch as the Green Bay Packers reel in division title after division title, dominating their recent head-to-head matchup. While it might not be on the football field, the Lions did just secure a victory over the Packers involving the 2024 NFL Draft, as reported by Lily Zhou of Fox Sports.
NFL
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy