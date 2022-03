Click here to read the full article. CBS News has tapped Joelle Martinez, most recently at Vice News, as its new West Coast bureau chief. Martinez will start on April 4 and report to Terri Stewart, senior vice president and national executive editor for the network. Mark Lima had been West Coast bureau chief, but was named to vice president and Washington bureau chief In January. Martinez will oversee newsgathering for the western region. She most recently was deputy bureau chief for Vice News in Los Angeles, where she coordinated coverage of the protests following the murder of George Floyd, as well...

