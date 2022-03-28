5 things you may not know about the nonalcoholic beer industry

Anyone who has followed the beer-making process knows that the science behind some of our favorite brews is quite amazing. And, taste-testing these beers is often quite an enjoyable pastime. But now, researchers have added another scientific component to the art of beer tasting. However, this component has little to do with the development of the brews themselves. Instead, this component focuses on how our faces react to the multiple flavors and tastes of the products. And, according to the study, most of us have two distinct faces when sampling our beers.

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO