ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

National Crime Agency should publish probe of how sensitive papers were stolen and amplified by 'Russian actors', MP says

By Henry Dyer
Business Insider
Business Insider
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNCD4_0erygZdX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUj4B_0erygZdX00
Liam Fox

Leon Neal/Getty Images

  • A two-year investigation into how a minister's email was hacked and amplified by "Russian actors" is still underway.
  • Trade documents were stolen from Liam Fox's email and put online ahead of the 2019 general election.
  • The National Crime Agency is being urged to conclude its investigation and publish the findings.

The investigation into how sensitive trade documents were stolen from a minister's personal email account and then amplified by "Russian actors" during the 2019 general election campaign should be urgently concluded and the findings published, an MP has said.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has been investigating how sensitive trade documents were stolen from the email account of Liam Fox, the then-international trade secretary, since the end of 2019.

The documents, detailing talks between UK and US officials, were seized upon during the general election campaign by then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as evidence that Boris Johnson's government were putting the NHS at risk in negotiations for a post-Brexit deal.

Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael has written to the NCA asking for an update on the status of the investigation.

In a letter, seen by Insider, Carmichael says: "There is now a vital public interest that this investigation is urgently concluded and its findings, where possible, are published in a timely and transparent manner, so that the public can have confidence that Russian attempts to influence UK elections have been swiftly and comprehensively assessed."

In July 2020, then-Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government had "concluded that it is almost certain that Russian actors sought to intefere in the 2019 general election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked government documents." He was unable to comment further, due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

In December 2019, Reddit, one site where the documents were first shared, said the amplification campaign had originated from Russia.

The BBC reported in August 2020 that the documents had been stolen from Fox's personal email account, along with the rest of the contents of his account.

Carmichael told Insider: "It is now well over two years since the National Crime Agency began its investigation into the hacking of classified trade documents in 2019. While I do not doubt that the pandemic will have disrupted enquiries to some extent, we cannot afford to kick this investigation into the long grass.

"Concerns about Russian influence in our public life have resurfaced and intensified with Putin's war of aggression in Ukraine. We all have serious questions to answer as to how we identify and confront interference in our elections and our politics generally.

"If, as has been suggested, Russian state actors leaked and amplified classified documents obtained from a Secretary of State's personal email account, that would raise serious questions about both government security and the ongoing nature of Russian political interference. We need a timely response from the NCA so that this matter can be fully answered."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqfdP_0erygZdX00
Jeremy Corbyn presents leaked documents related to UK-US Trade talks at Church House in Westminster on November 27, 2019.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

In a recent letter to Keir Starmer, Cabinet minister Lord True described the Labour party's use of the documents in the 2019 general election as an act of distributing "propaganda from a disinformation campaign by hostile Russian actors."

The government's own definition of disinformation is the "deliberate creation and sharing of false and/or manipulated information that is intended to deceive and mislead audiences, either for the purposes of causing harm, or for political, personal or financial gain."

The authenticity of the documents leaked online has never been put into doubt.

In September, one analyst told Insider the leak was the closest a suspected Russian cyber-attack had actually come to influencing the outcome of a UK general election.

The NCA did not respond to Insider's request for comment. The agency previously told Insider in September that the investigation was ongoing.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
MSNBC

Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’

As Russian attacks on Ukraine intensify, Ukrainian members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe spent days driving to France to appeal to their European counterparts. Ukrainian MP Lisa Yasko was among them, and explains to Ali Velshi why humanitarian issues should be a driving force behind stopping trade with Russia, for oil and gas, as well as imposing a no-fly zone.March 13, 2022.
POLITICS
Mercury News

Live updates: Putin says Ukraine must meet Russian demands

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine but insisted that it must meet Moscow’s demands. Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Ukraine must agree to demilitarize, accept Moscow’s sovereignty over Crimea and surrender territory to Russia-backed rebels in the east, the Kremlin said in its readout of Friday’s call.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Alistair Carmichael
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Election#Russian#The National Crime Agency#Nca#Labour#Nhs#Brexit#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Russian spies are tracking British former special forces teams by their mobile numbers - and the data is then used to decide where to launch missile attacks

Russia has been using phone data captured by its spies operating in the UK to target British former special forces teams in Ukraine. The Kremlin has compiled a database of mobile phone numbers in a top secret operation – and this information is being used to decide where to launch missile attacks.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine, MP says

Russian soldiers have been raping Ukraine’s women as they wage war on the country, an MP has said, with one victim allegedly repeatedly attacked in front of her child after her partner was shot dead.Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, Maria Mezentseva said.The Ukrainian MP said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Russian GRU intelligence officer is killed in Ukraine – the latest of 12 senior figures to have now lost their lives during Russian invasion

Russia is continuing to suffer high-profile military losses, with a GRU military intelligence spy the latest killed in Putin's stalling invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has so far seen the loss of 12 commanders including three key generals, and military experts have slammed their bizarre tactics. Captain Alexey Glushchak, 31,...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

443K+
Followers
27K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy