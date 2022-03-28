ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia denied being 'afraid' of Zelenskyy interview aimed at Russian citizens after it banned domestic media from reporting on it

By Sinéad Baker
 20 hours ago

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov moderating President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference at the Manezh exhibition hall in Moscow on December 23, 2021.

NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

  • Russia told media not to report on an interview between Zelenskyy and Russian reporters.
  • Zelenskyy said Russia was "afraid of a relatively short conversation with several journalists."
  • Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Russia is "not afraid."

Russia denied being afraid of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's interview with Russian reporters, after Zelenskyy mocked Russia for telling media outlets not to report on it.

Zelenskyy did an interview with a group of Russian independent journalists on Sunday.

Roskomnadzor, Russia's communications watchdog, then said in a statement that it "warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview."

CNN asked Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov what Russia and Roskomnadzor were afraid of in Zelenskyy's interview.

He said in response "[We're] not afraid," CNN reported.

"We have laws in place, and it is very important not to publish information that would amount to a violation of these laws," he said.

Russia passed a law earlier this month that can punish those found guilty of spreading what the state deems "fake news." Violators can be given up to 15 years in prison.

Zelenskyy responded to Roskomnadzor's warning by accusing Russia of being afraid.

"It would be funny if it weren't so tragic," he said , according to Ukrainian news agency RBK Ukraina.

"They destroyed freedom of speech in their country and intend to destroy the neighboring country. They portray themselves as a global player, while they themselves are afraid of a relatively short conversation with several journalists," he said.

In the interview, Zelenskyy said he was willing to discuss Ukraine having a "neutral status" in peace talks with Russia.

He also said that some Russian oligarchs were looking to help Ukraine as a way to avoid sanctions.

Read the original article on Business Insider

