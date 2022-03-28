ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Broncos great says Brisbane’s pack is a two-man show as he slams other forwards for not doing their fair share to back up Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan

By Dan Cancian For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 20 hours ago

The Brisbane Broncos pack resembles a two-man band with Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan left to do all the hard yards by themselves without any help, according to club legend Corey Parker.

The Broncos' flying start to the season ended abruptly with a 38-12 hammering against North Queensland at Suncorp Stadium in Round 3 and Parker believes more disappointment could be on the way, unless Haas and Carrigan are adequately supported.

'Without Payne and Pat in the middle, who does their work?' the former Brisbane great told the Courier Mail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4CdX_0erygWzM00
Broncos backrower Kurt Capewell (right) was limited to just five runs for 40 metres on Sunday

'You can’t red-line those blokes every week.'

According to Fox Sports data, Haas made 12 runs for 151 metres on Sunday, while Carrigan racked up 124 metres over 14 runs.

By contrast, backrower Kurt Capewell was limited to five runs, compiling a modest 43 metres.

'The dominance you try and get in a game all starts in the middle,' Parker, who spent his entire career at Suncorp Stadium, added.

'Collectively, as a team, they need to even the workload out a little bit more.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7UCq_0erygWzM00
Jeremiah Nanai (centre) was unstoppable against the Broncos in Round 3 at Suncorp Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efQre_0erygWzM00
The backrower scored three of the Cowboys' six tries in a resounding 38-12 win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaEvx_0erygWzM00
Payne Haas (right) was the only Broncos forward along with Pat Corrigan to perform well

The statistics paint an even gloomier picture for the Broncos forwards when compared to their Cowboys counterparts.

North Queensland backrowers Tom Gilbert and Jeremiah Nanai combined to the tune of 30 runs for 223 metres and three scores.

Similarly, Cowboys centre Valentine Holmes made 18 runs for a total 173 metres and scored a try, while his opposite number Kotoni Staggs was kept quiet and only managed five runs for 70 metres.

The 23-year-old has only just returned to fitness after suffering an MCL injury in July last year, but Parker wants to see him more involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taU6U_0erygWzM00
Brisbane centre Kotoni Staggs also struggled against the Cowboys, running just five times
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4mKD_0erygWzM00
While his opposite number Valentine Holmes  had a game to remember, crossing in the 45th minute and nailing a perfect six from six conversions

'I get that he [Staggs] is coming back from a knee reconstruction, and we’re probably not going to see the best of him in round 3, but it doesn’t eliminate him from getting his hands on the ball,' the former Queensland star said.

'You look at Herbie Farnworth and if he’s not getting the ball, he goes looking for it. I want to see Kotoni get that into his game.'

Farnworth racked up 200 metres in the win over the Bulldogs in Round 2 and was again impressive on Sunday, scoring two tries and finishing with 14 runs for a combined 117 metres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtJBk_0erygWzM00
Corey Parker (left) has urged the Broncos forwards to start delivering the goods 

Ennis praised the 22-year-old for an 'exceptional start to the season' and questioned why the Broncos did grant Staggs the same freedom.

'Brisbane fans must be asking, can Kotoni Staggs have the same license?,' he said.

'Can we see Kotoni come in and roam around. He just sits out on his right edge.'

Farnworth is out of contract at the end of the season and Fox Sports analyst Jake Duke suggested the Broncos should move quickly to tie him up to a long-term deal, after signing Staggs to a five-year contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKL8D_0erygWzM00
Herbie Farnworth (centre) impressed again for the Broncos, scoring two tries

'He is off-contract at the end of the year so his value would be going up the way he is playing for the Broncos,' he said.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters described the debacle against North Queensland as a 'reality check' for his team, who will be looking to bounce back when they make the short hop to Redcliffe to take on the Warriors on Saturday.

'It’s not panic stations yet but they just need a bit more from everyone across the park,' Parker added.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manly clinch first win of the season in dramatic fashion after Daly Cherry-Evans' late drop goal sinks Bulldogs...as Tom Trbojevic looks finally back to his best for Sea Eagles

Daly Cherry-Evans' golden boot has kicked Manly to their first win of the NRL season, with a scrappy 13-12 victory over Canterbury. In scenes reminiscent of the Sea Eagles' first win last season against the Warriors, Cherry-Evans drilled a 77th-minute drop goal from 25 metres out and to the right of the post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Gilbert
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Announces The Dolphins Starting Quarterback

Mike McDaniel didn’t take long to make a decision on the Miami Dolphins‘ quarterback situation. The jury’s still out on Tua Tagovailoa, who’s entering the third year of his NFL career. The Dolphins, meanwhile, added veteran Teddy Bridgewater to the position room earlier this offseason. Will...
NFL
SkySports

Suncorp Super Netball: Round One review as Vixens and Fever start strongly

England international Pamela Cookey takes a look back at the start of the Suncorp Super Netball season in Australia, with round one featuring victories for the Adelaide Thunderbirds, GIANTS, Melbourne Vixens and West Coast Fever. What a fab start it was to the new Suncorp Super Netball season this weekend...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brisbane Broncos#Broncos Great#The Courier Mail#Fox Sports#Cowboys
The Independent

Paul Collingwood hopes to be involved in England’s new coaching set-up

Paul Collingwood hopes he has a future in England’s new coaching set-up but has warned the team’s schedule is at risk of breaking players “physically and emotionally”.Collingwood has just wrapped up a month in charge of the Test side as interim head coach and is waiting to hear what role he will play following a 1-0 series defeat in the West Indies.A new director of cricket is currently being recruited, with Durham’s Marcus North, former England batter Rob Key and Mark Nicholas among those linked with the post, with the successful candidate likely to appoint specialists to look after the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

322K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy