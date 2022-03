Many patients who undergo surgery to correct a collapsing foot share the question: Will I be able to get back to doing the things I love?. A new study by researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City provides attainable goals for return to sports and related physical activities for patients who have undergone procedures to correct progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD), a severe musculoskeletal pathology that can drastically inhibit a patient's daily function. The findings were presented today at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2022 Annual Meeting.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO