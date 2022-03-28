ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Mercedes Teases New T-Class Van For Active Lifestyles, Debuts April 26

By Anthony Alaniz
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Mercedes first teased its new T-Class van back in 2020, previewing the van’s shape. A year later, Mercedes introduced the Concept EQT, an all-electric version of its new model. Mercedes said that it would launch the new T-Class in 2022, and it’s keeping that promise. The new van debuts on Tuesday,...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
topgear.com

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4Matic - long-term review

Reflections on four months with the Mercedes S-Class. Elon Musk and I go our separate ways on many things, but I’m with him when it comes to AI as a potential agent of the apocalypse. And it’s not just because I watched Terminator: Salvation the other night (the one with Christian Bale).
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

As its name implies, the all-electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the high-riding alternative to the company's large, slicked-back EQS luxury sedan. The two share a platform and myriad other components, and they have identical wheelbases, but only the SUV offers a third row and seats seven. Its interior feels airier than the sedan thanks to extra headroom, and its design and material quality are equally high-end and similarly attractive. It's also available with Mercedes' 56-inch Hyperscreen, but while we're dazzled by the massive glass panel's appearance, we're put off by its lack of physical controls. The 2023 EQS SUV shares a battery with the EQS sedan, so we expect their powertrain configurations and output to be similar, but we can't confirm that until Mercedes-Benz officially does.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Wait Is Over For The Mercedes-AMG SL

At the end of October last year, Mercedes-AMG revealed its all-new SL roadster. It's been touted as a proper luxury grand tourer and can even be had with bespoke fitted luggage, but it's also promised to offer the lightness and handling ability to behave like a true sports car. Manhart is already working on tuning upgrades for the drop-top, but before you can take advantage of such packages, you'll need the actual car first. So when can you place an order? Well, the wait is over and Mercedes has opened orders for the svelte sports car just in time for the start of spring.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercedes, TX
Cars
City
Mercedes, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Motor1.com

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superwhite Debuts As $695K AMG G63 Truck

To live up to its name, the eccentric pickup has a white cargo bed. For whatever reason, Mercedes-AMG has yet to give the current-generation G63 the pickup treatment. Brabus has fully taken advantage of the gap in Affalterbach's lineup by converting the opulent SUV into an eccentric truck with portal axles and all the ground clearance you could ever need – 19.2 inches or 49 centimeters.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Steve McQueen's 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 is for sale

A 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 once owned by Steve McQueen is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The King of Cool bought the big Benz sedan new in 1972 and drove it until his death in 1980. While McQueen owned a wide variety of cars, the Mercedes' black exterior and interior indicate he was going for subtlety with this one.
ENTERTAINMENT
MotorAuthority

Final Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed with 690 hp, 333-car production run

Aston Martin on Wednesday took the covers off a new generation of its V12 Vantage sports car. Sadly, it will be the last of its kind, with Aston Martin confirming that it will be the final Vantage equipped with a V-12. Aston Martin plans to launch hybrids and electric cars...
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Hyundai Palisade Facelift Spied With Heavy Camouflage

With 86,539 units delivered last year, the Hyundai Palisade was one of the company’s best-selling models in the United States. These results represent year-over-year growth of 5.66 percent and it seems that the automaker wants to keep the momentum with a facelift for the large family SUV. It is currently under development and our spy photographers sent us a fresh batch of photos, showing the progress made so far.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Lifestyles#Vehicles#The Concept Eqt#Mercedes Concept Eqt#Citan#Daimler
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Production Restarting, 15 Cars Will Be Made

What started off as a possibility is now a certainty. Lamborghini will indeed restart production of the Aventador to replace the 15 examples of the Ultimae that perished on the Felicity Ace. The cargo ship initially caught fire before ending up on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It took along with it close to 4,000 high-end vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini had no fewer than 85 cars, most of which were the Urus SUV.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

• A 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, powered by the wondrous M156 6.2-liter V-8, is our Bring a Trailer pick of the day with an online auction that ends on Saturday, March 26. • This was the first AMG engine designed from the ground up by the automaker's go-fast division, and this era of AMG also represented a renewed focus on handling.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS
Motor1.com

Cupra Teases New Hybrid Compact SUV For Launch In 2024

In 2018, SEAT decided to launch Cupra as a standalone brand with its own headquarters and separate selling points around the world. The brand is already outselling Alfa Romeo, according to its CEO, and is now working on a brand new model set for market launch in 2024. It will take the shape of a compact SUV and we have the first teaser image hinting at its design.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
hypebeast.com

A$AP Rocky Teases Upcoming AWGE x Mercedes-Benz Collaboration

There are plenty of exciting things coming for A$AP Rocky in the near future, the biggest of course, is that he’s expecting a baby with longtime girlfriend Rihanna. The NY-born rapper is also slated to perform at the upcoming Osheaga and Smoker’s Club Festivals, and he’s also starting to ramp up his product initiatives, the latter of which will include his newly teased AWGE x Mercedes-Benz collaboration.
CELEBRITIES
Motor1.com

2023 Honda HR-V Teased For US Ahead Of April 4 Debut

The latest teaser for the 2023 Honda HR-V shows a portion of the rear and the taillight of the new generation of the crossover. The company also confirms that the debut is on April 4. Previously, Honda teased the new HR-V by showing renderings of the front and rear. The...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
CARS
Motor1.com

One BMW i7 Sedan Trim Level Confirmed, Some Cabin Features Revealed

BMW has finally given us more details about the upcoming i7. Now online on BMW USA's customer-facing website under the All-Electric category, the Bavarian automaker has officially listed the all-electric sedan under Coming Soon – and it comes with some official details. According to the website, the BMW i7...
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota Launches Limited-Run GR Supra GT4 50 Edition Race Car

The Toyota Supra returned for the 2020 model year, and Toyota wasted no time in taking it racing. It also launched the GR Supra GT4 in 2020, with sales for the track-only car reaching 50 by the end of 2021. Toyota will add at least six more to that number with its new Toyota GR Supra GT4 50 Edition that adds a handful of special features over the standard car.
CARS
Motor1.com

Jeep Unveils New 3.0-Liter Inline-Six Engine With More Than 500 HP

Less than 24 hours after Jeep’s online configurator leaked early details about the brand’s new inline-six-cylinder gasoline engine, the Hurricane twin-turbo motor makes its full and official debut. Designed to match the output of the larger V8 units, the new 3.0-liter straight-six is up to 15 percent more efficient than an eight-cylinder engine and Jeep will sell it in two power stages, depending on the application.
CARS
Motor1.com

Citroen Jumper Camper Van Is Big On Ideas, Easy On The Wallet

With fuel prices going up almost everywhere around the world and with global inflation expected to rise dramatically from May this year, it’s probably a good idea to rethink your spending decisions. If you were planning to buy that awesome brand new snazzy motorhome for the coming holiday season, why not take a look at what’s available on the used car market first? Or, alternatively, if you are on a tight budget, you can always give your best and build something from scratch.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy