Vela News Sparks Questions About Special Election Dates, Candidates

Members of the congressional committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol are considering whether to question Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, CNN and CBS report.Ms Thomas, a Washington-based lobbyist, is facing scrutiny after documents turned over to the committee revealed she sent numerous messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging the administration to contest the 2020 election results – even as state vote totals showed a Biden win.Some committee members are reportedly worried, however, about the potential controversy and legal fight that could result from...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO