Henry Kravis Invests in Data-Driven Content House Inkitt Amidst Booming Company Growth

The video and TV ratings giant Nielsen has been sold to a consortium of private equity firms, led by Brookfield Business Partners, in an all-cash deal that values the company at $16 billion, inclusive of debt. Nielsen had rejected an $14 billion offer from the companies just a week ago, saying it "significantly undervalued" the company, but it accepted the higher bid on Tuesday. While Nielsen has had measurement struggles in recent years, Brookfield said that the company is nonetheless "well positioned to be the leader in cross-media measurement as audience viewership behavior continues to evolve." "We are pleased to invest in Nielsen, a market-leading company that is deeply embedded in the media ecosystem as a trusted service provider to its customers," said Dave Gregory, managing partner of Brookfield. "Nielsen is well positioned to lead the industry into the next generation of audience measurement across all channels and platforms." Nielsen ratings are used for the likes of broadcast TV and cable networks, including Paramount Network hit show Yellowstone, and beyond. More to come.

BUSINESS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO