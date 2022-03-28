ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Henry Kravis Invests in Data-Driven Content House Inkitt Amidst Booming Company Growth

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInkitt, the world’s first data-driven content house, announced that KKR co-founder and co-executive chairman Henry Kravis has made a personal investment in the company that will support Inkitt in its next phase of growth. “It’s been nothing short of a thrill to work with Henry thus far given...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Corporation Invests $122 Million to Support Black Businesses

The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has invested $122 million to support the growth of Black-owned banks and businesses. On Thursday, LISC announced the investment that was closed through LISC’s Black Economic Development Fund (BEDF). The massive funding came from major companies, including Netflix, Paypal, Square, HubSpot, Aflac, Costco, Dicks Sporting Goods, ThermoFisher Scientific, Wayfair, McKinsey & Co., and Dupont.
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Group Black, Inc. Secures 9-Figure Investment from Procter & Gamble

Group Black Inc., a next-gen collective aimed at deepening the pipeline of Black-owned media companies, has attained a nine-figure media investment from consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble. The new business accelerator launched last June with an initial ad-spending target of $75 million from the media investment company GroupM. While...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel: Content Boom to Boost 2022 Earnings

Endeavor reported Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings Wednesday that reflected a resurgent talent representation business, though it swung back to a loss after recording a profit in Q3. The company had revenue of $1.5 billion in Q4, and a net loss of $16.7 million, after posting a profit of $64 million in the prior quarter. For the full year, Endeavor beat Wall Street expectations and its own guidance, hitting revenue of $5.1 billion, though it had a net loss for the year of $467.5 million. 2021 was Endeavor’s first year as a public company, with the company going public in an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Video Measurement Giant Nielsen Sold to Private Equity Firms in $16B Deal

The video and TV ratings giant Nielsen has been sold to a consortium of private equity firms, led by Brookfield Business Partners, in an all-cash deal that values the company at $16 billion, inclusive of debt. Nielsen had rejected an $14 billion offer from the companies just a week ago, saying it “significantly undervalued” the company, but it accepted the higher bid on Tuesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV Ratings: Oscars Rebound From Historic LowsWWE Inks Long-Term Deal With Fanatics, Including NFTs'Inventing Anna' Holds at No. 1 in Streaming Rankings While Nielsen has had measurement struggles in recent years, Brookfield said that the company is nonetheless “well positioned to be the leader in cross-media measurement as audience viewership behavior continues to evolve.” “We are pleased to invest in Nielsen, a market-leading company that is deeply embedded in the media ecosystem as a trusted service provider to its customers,” said Dave Gregory, managing partner of Brookfield. “Nielsen is well positioned to lead the industry into the next generation of audience measurement across all channels and platforms.” Nielsen ratings are used for the likes of broadcast TV and cable networks, including Paramount Network hit show Yellowstone, and beyond. More to come. Click here to read the full article.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth's Optum confirms deal to buy LHC Group in a deal valuing LHC at more than $5.5 billion

UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s UNH, +0.03% Optum Health confirmed a deal to buy post-acute healthcare services company LHC Group. in a deal that values LHC Group at more than $5.5 billion. The deal was originally reported by the Wall Street Journal. LHC's stock was up 5% premarket prior to a trading halt for news, while UnitedHealth shares were little changed. Under terms of the deal, Optum will pay about $170 for each LHC share outstanding, an 8.1% premium to Monday's closing price of $157.23. With 31.7 million shares outstanding as of Feb. 21, the per-share bid LHC implies a market capitalization of $5.56 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022, the report said. "LHC Group's sophisticated care coordination capabilities and its warm, human touch is so important for home care, and will greatly enhance the reach of Optum's value-based capabilities along the full continuum of care, including primary care, home and community care, virtual care, behavioral health and ambulatory surgery," said Optum Chief Executive Wyatt Decker. LHC shares have run up 14.6% in 2022 through Monday, while UnitedHealth's stock has gained 2.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Kravis
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Texas Instruments should benefit from being a leader in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry. Norfolk Southern's vast railway network plays an important role in the economy. McDonald's brand power should help it continue navigating through high inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today, it takes a market cap of just...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Market giants Larry Fink and Howard Marks say the Ukraine conflict will end globalization. Here are 3 key takeaways for investors.

BlackRock's Larry Fink and Oaktree's Howard Marks have predicted that globalization is coming to an end. The Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 are making companies and countries rethink their reliance on others, they said. Deglobalization would have dramatic consequences for the economy, and for investors used to a highly integrated world.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Driven#Investment#Kkr#Kkr Co Inc
Benzinga

Is Globalization Over? Why BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says Yes

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), said Thursday that he believes Russia's attack on Ukraine will have a lasting impact on the global economy. A New World: In his annual letter to shareholders, Fink said the global geopolitical tensions that began during the COVID-19 pandemic have now been pushed past a tipping point.
BUSINESS
WWD

Nike Outperforms in North America and Europe, but Falls Short in Asia

Click here to read the full article. Nike Inc.’s continued outperformance in some regions is helping the athletic apparel and accessories giant win the activewear games.  The Beaverton, Ore.-based firm, which includes the Jordan and Converse brands, revealed quarterly earnings Monday after the market closed, improving on topline revenues, thanks to strength in the North American and European businesses, but falling short on bottom-line profits. More from WWDVitelli RTW Fall 2022Year of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsA Close Look at 'Bottega Green' Investors didn’t seem to mind. Company shares shot up more than 6 percent during after-hours trading.  “Nike’s strong results this quarter show...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
CNBC

Recession fears tied to Treasury yields are overblown, Canaccord's Tony Dwyer suggests

Wall Street may be overestimating recession risks. While investors focus on an unnerving inversion between the five-year and 30-year Treasury Note yields, Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer is concentrating on optimistic activity in another part of the bond market. According to Dwyer, the three-month versus five-year yield shows a healthier picture...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

LCI Industries Acquires Girard Systems For Undisclosed Sum

LCI Industries LCII subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc, has acquired substantially all of the business assets of Girard Systems and Girard Products LLC for an undisclosed sum. Girard is a manufacturer and distributor of tankless water heaters for OEMs and aftermarket customers in the recreational vehicle, specialty vehicle, and related industries.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Huawei revenue falls for first time, but profits skyrocket

Huawei posted record profits during 2021 but saw a significant decline in revenues as the impact of US sanctions and other geopolitical developments continue to influence the company’s fortunes. The Chinese technology giant saw profits jump by 75.9%, as ongoing demand for telecoms and enterprise technologies was complemented by...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy