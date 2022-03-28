Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports five arrests.

Darren Schnoor, 46, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.

Amber Pike, 34, of Glenwood, was arrested Sunday for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.

Christopher Mackey, 32, of Glenwood, was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.

Edgar Vazquez, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested this morning for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.

Myles Longcor, 34, of Henderson, was arrested this morning for Domestic Abuse Assault 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief 5th Degree. Longcor was held on no bond until seen by a magistrate judge.