ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IA

Glenwood Police Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 20 hours ago

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports five arrests.

Darren Schnoor, 46, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.

Amber Pike, 34, of Glenwood, was arrested Sunday for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.

Christopher Mackey, 32, of Glenwood, was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety.

Edgar Vazquez, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested this morning for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.

Myles Longcor, 34, of Henderson, was arrested this morning for Domestic Abuse Assault 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief 5th Degree. Longcor was held on no bond until seen by a magistrate judge.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Corning woman arrested for OWI

(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angela Marie Nicholson, 48, of Corning, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 34 and Avenue of Industries at 12:12 a.m. for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Nicholson was transported to the Adams County Jail and held on $1,000 cash bond.
Western Iowa Today

Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say rescue crews called to a grain bin in eastern Iowa Friday found a man dead, buried under 10 feet of corn. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that emergency responders were called around 7:30 a.m. to the grain bin near Williamsburg. Arriving crews worked for an hour before finding the man buried. He was declared dead at the scene. Officials did not immediately release the man’s name.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
Western Iowa Today

Missouri man arrested for OWI 2nd in Page County

(Page Co.) The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brevyn Wesley Ross, 24, of Grant City, Missouri, following a traffic stop on Saturday for OWI 2nd Offense. Ross was transported to the Page County Jail where he was held on $2,000 bond pending further court appearances. A charge is merely...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, IA
Glenwood, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Glenwood, IA
State
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Dylan Thomas, 20, of Atlantic, was arrested March 22nd on a warrant for Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree. Thomas turned himself in to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office where he was booked and held. Jordan Kopp, 29, of Anita, was...
CASS COUNTY, IA
CBS Baltimore

Woman Killed In Head-On Crash In Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A Carroll County woman was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend in Glenwood, Howard County police said. At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a Toyota SUV was traveling north on Route 97 past Rolling Hills Drive when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Nissan SUV head-on. Four people were hospitalized for their injuries. The front passenger of the Toyota, identified as 67-year-old Wei Chu Lam Wong of Eldersburg, died after being transferred to another hospital. The other three people are not believed to have life-threatening injuries, police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
GLENWOOD, MD
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) An Adair man was arrested on drug charges. The Adair Police Department arrested Matthew Henry Paulsen, 26, on March 20th following a traffic stop at 105th and White Pole Road. Paulsen was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent Offense. He was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Glenwood Police Report
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County woman arrested on drug charge

(Red Oak) An arrest has been made by the Red Oak Police Department for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver. 31-year-old Jessica Lynn Hardman, of Red Oak, was arrested Monday morning on an active warrant from Douglas County Nebraska. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail awaiting extradition...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
WRAL

Raleigh police respond to jump in crime along Glenwood South

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh police respond to jump in crime along Glenwood South. More Raleigh police officers are expected to cover the area around Glenwood South in the...
RALEIGH, NC
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Medical Examiner To Autopsy Body Of Inmate Who Died In Custody

(Ankeny, IA) — The Iowa State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on the body of an inmate who died in custody at the Linn County Correctional Center early Thursday. Officials say 31-year-old Malorie Hults of Cedar Rapids had been booked into jail about seven hours before she was found lying on the floor of a cell. KCRG TV reports she wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.
Western Iowa Today

Henderson man arrested on a warrant

(Montgomery Co.) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garret Horgdal, 38, of Henderson, on Monday on a Mills County warrant for Violation of Probation – original charge Stalking/Harassment 1st, Harassment 2nd. Horgdal was held in the Montgomery County Jail on $10,000 bond.
HENDERSON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FireRescue1

More than a dozen agencies participate in 9-hour rescue in Alabama

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. — A tractor-trailer carrying raw chicken crashed and overturned Wednesday on Interstate 59, leading to a nine-hour rescue, WBMA reported. Officials said a downed tree may have led to the crash. A man was trapped in the overturned truck. More than a dozen agencies responded, and...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Western Iowa Today

Man Who Skipped Trial On Vehicular Homicide Charges Now Back In Custody

(Des Moines, IA) — A 30-year-old man who skipped his trial on vehicular homicide charges is now sitting in a cell in the Polk County Jail. KCCI TV reports Quntonio Herron faces charges of providing false identification, public intoxication, theft, and two assault charges – in addition to vehicular homicide. An arrest warrant was issued for Herron last week when he failed to appear. Des Moines police say he was speeding last May when he hit two motorcycles.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two injured in Harrison County accident

(Harrison Co.) Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Harrison County on Friday. The Iowa State Patrol says a 16-year-old juvenile from Logan was transported to Bergan Mercy by Lifenet. 43-year-old Jason King, of Woodbine, was transported to Missouri Valley Hospital by rescue personnel. According to the report,...
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two Teens Die in Humboldt County Crash

(Webster City, IA) — Two teens have been killed in a one vehicle accident near Dakota City in Humboldt County. Reportedly, a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck operated by 17-year-old Gavin Maines of Woolstock was traveling westbound on 230th Street Saturday morning when Maines failed to navigate the right hand curve of the road. The pickup went into the west ditch where it rolled several times. Maines and a passenger, 18-year-old Madison Fraker of Algona, were ejected from the truck. Both were pronounced dead at the accident scene by the Humboldt County medical examiner.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

In 10-Minute Span, 1 Dead And 1 Seriously Hurt In Separate Minneapolis Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minneapolis shootings in ten minutes killed a man and sent another to the hospital Monday evening. Police say the first happened at about 5:14 p.m. inside an apartment building on 2400 Elliot Avenue South. Police say someone shot a man in the head. Officers found him in the hallway, but could not save him. (credit: CBS) Then at about 5:24 p.m., police heard someone inside a car was shooting at another car. One of them ended up crashing into an apartment building on 5th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue. Investigators say they found another man who was shot in the head. He’s seriously hurt in the hospital. Police are still trying to figure out whether these shootings are related.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy