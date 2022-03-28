Corning’s Burch signs with Old Dominion University

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning baseball standout Landen Burch is heading to the next level.

Burch, as announced by the Corning High School athletic department, will play D-I baseball at Old Dominion University next year. A four-year Varsity shortstop and one of the top pitcher’s in the country, Burch is thrilled to go to the next big stage.

Burch has helped guide the Hawks to two Section IV baseball titles along with a STAC Championship in his time for Corning. Old Dominion is consistently ranked as one of the top baseball programs in the country in the top 20.

“I am humbled and honored that Coach Finwood, Coach Marron, and Coach Robbins think enough of me as a person and a player to offer me an opportunity to be a Monarch,” Burch said.

“Old Dominion is a great fit for me and I am confident that I will explore the many options available during my time on campus and ultimately decide what path is best for my future,” added Burch.

Landen’s Dad, Matt Burch, was a Twin Tiers standout at pitcher for Edison and was a first round MLB Draft pick by the Kansas City Royals in 1998. Matt played his college ball at Virginia Commonwealth University and spent several seasons in the minors.

Corning and Burch are looking to win another Section IV Championship this season. The Hawks are slated to open the year Friday vs. Binghamton at 5:30 pm.

“This has been a great place to learn and grow,” said Landen. “I look forward to the upcoming season and am confident that we will continue to proudly represent our community…I will always take pleasure in returning to our gym and looking at the banners and remembering all the effort and fun that went into capturing so many great moments and championships.”

(PHOTO: Landen Burch Twitter)

