ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Corning’s Burch signs with Old Dominion University

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEHZ9_0eryeBcv00

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning baseball standout Landen Burch is heading to the next level.

Burch, as announced by the Corning High School athletic department, will play D-I baseball at Old Dominion University next year. A four-year Varsity shortstop and one of the top pitcher’s in the country, Burch is thrilled to go to the next big stage.

Burch has helped guide the Hawks to two Section IV baseball titles along with a STAC Championship in his time for Corning. Old Dominion is consistently ranked as one of the top baseball programs in the country in the top 20.

“I am humbled and honored that Coach Finwood, Coach Marron, and Coach Robbins think enough of me as a person and a player to offer me an opportunity to be a Monarch,” Burch said.

“Old Dominion is a great fit for me and I am confident that I will explore the many options available during my time on campus and ultimately decide what path is best for my future,” added Burch.

Landen’s Dad, Matt Burch, was a Twin Tiers standout at pitcher for Edison and was a first round MLB Draft pick by the Kansas City Royals in 1998. Matt played his college ball at Virginia Commonwealth University and spent several seasons in the minors.

Corning and Burch are looking to win another Section IV Championship this season. The Hawks are slated to open the year Friday vs. Binghamton at 5:30 pm.

“This has been a great place to learn and grow,” said Landen. “I look forward to the upcoming season and am confident that we will continue to proudly represent our community…I will always take pleasure in returning to our gym and looking at the banners and remembering all the effort and fun that went into capturing so many great moments and championships.”

(PHOTO: Landen Burch Twitter)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira College baseball sweeps twin bill against Cazenovia

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles swept a twin bill against Cazenovia on Saturday at Corning Community College. The Elmira College baseball team won game one 5-3 and won game two in walk-off fashion 13-12. Angus Adams allowed three runs while striking out six in six innings of work to earn the win for […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
WETM 18 News

STAC Basketball All-Stars announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Plenty of local talent make the STAC All-Star list for the year. Area teams from Corning, Elmira, and Horseheads are well-represented. The Corning Hawk boys and girls teams secured Section IV Class AA Championships for the first-time in school history. On the girls side, the Express is paced by two selections […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback -1995- Matt Burch signing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Go back in time with another 18 Sports Flashback. On this edition, we travel back to 1995 and Edison baseball standout Matt Burch. That year, Burch signed to pitch at Virginia Commonwealth University. Monday, 27 years later, Matt’s son Landen signed to pitch major college baseball for Old Dominion University. A […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads Felenchak scores five goals in win for Alfred U.

ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Dawson Felenchak had a big game for the Saxons on Saturday. (Photo & video courtesy: Alfred University) Felenchak scored a career-high five goals for the Alfred University men’s lacrosse team as they rolled past Thiel at home 22-4. The junior has eight goals and three assists this season for […]
ALFRED, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Pitcher, NY
City
Corning, NY
Corning, NY
Sports
WETM 18 News

Junior Enforcers re-sign Glen Patterson as head coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Elmira Enforcer will return as bench boss of Elmira’s junior hockey team. The Elmira Junior Enforcers have re-signed Glen Patterson as head coach/hockey director for the 2022-23 season. Patterson has been with the Junior Enforcers since their inaugural season, serving as an assistant coach on Cody Murphy’s staff when the […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Panhandle Post

Hood signs with Mount Marty University

Macala Hood knows the value of hard work. Throughout her High School career, she has balanced school work with practices and competitions in three sports, all while living on a ranch raising goats for 4-H and FFA shows and fairs. She is the definition of a hard working, ranch kid.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former University of Findlay football’s starting offensive lineman Miles Davis found dead in Ohio

The University of Findlay in Ohio is mourning the death of former starting offensive lineman Miles Davis, who was found dead in his home on Sunday. Davis played under head coach Rob Keys and was actually one of his first recruits to Findlay. Davis worked his way into the starting line-up his final season and helped lead his offense to average 477.5 yards and 36.1 points per game.
FINDLAY, OH
NewsChannel 36

Polar Plunge splashes in Ithaca

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithacans and athletes across New York State froze for a good cause on Cayuga Lake Saturday afternoon for the 2022 Ithaca Polar Plunge. Hundreds of people gathered at Taughannock Falls State Park this weekend in support of Special Olympics New York. First responders and athletes were among many that took a frigid dip into Cayuga Lake. Today's plunge raised over $77,000 for Special Olympic Athletes in New York, surpassing their initial goal of $60,000. Associate Director of Development Michaela Darbyshire was excited about this year’s turnout.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Dominion University#Mlb Draft#College Baseball#Corning High School#Hawks#Section Iv#Old Dominion#The Kansas City Royals
WETM 18 News

Coon hits RBI double in Virginia softball sweep

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Sarah Coon continues to produce at the plate. The freshman third base/utility player hit an RBI double in the top of third inning in the University of Virginia’s 6-5 win at Boston College Sunday. The win completed a weekend series sweep over the Eagles for the Cavaliers (21-12). Coon leads […]
ELMIRA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica University women's lacrosse suffers first loss

UTICA — The Utica University women's lacrosse team lost its first game of the season Saturday, a 14-9 home defeat against RPI in a non-conference game. The Pioneers trailed 4-2 after a quarter and were down 7-5 at the half at Gaetano Stadium. For Utica, Lexi Scaccia (Whitesboro) and...
UTICA, NY
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Felisha Legette-Jack named Syracuse women’s basketball head coach

Felisha Legette-Jack was named head coach of the Syracuse women’s basketball team on Saturday, becoming the seventh head coach in program history. Lagette-Jack graduated from Syracuse University in 1989 and was one of the most prolific basketball players in school history. Legette-Jack scored 1,526 points and had 927 rebounds in four seasons at Syracuse, and she is one of three players in program history to score more than 1,500 points and grab more than 900 rebounds. She is eighth in program history in career points and fourth in career rebounds. She was the 1985 Big East Conference rookie of the year, was a three-time All-Big East selection and was one of 15 players named to the Big East’s Silver Anniversary Team in 2004. Her No. 33 jersey was retired last November.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Brad Angelo wins PBA 50 Crystal Lanes Open

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The PBA 50 Eastern Regional Tour crowned a champion at Crystal Lanes in Corning on Sunday. Brad Angelo won the 2022 PBA 50 Crystal Lanes Open with an average of 234.10. The 2002-03 PBA Rookie of the Year went 11-1 in the finals. “This is my first regional here in the […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Snyder on scoring attack at Coastal Carolina

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Avery Snyder has put together some big time games. The sophomore midfielder has scored five goals in her last two games for Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse. Snyder scored two goals in Coastal’s 13-11 loss at Vanderbilt on Sunday. That followed up a season-high three-goal performance for Snyder in Coastal’s 22-10 […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Johnny Beecher headed to Frozen Four with Michigan

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WETM) – Elmira native Johnny Beecher is headed to the Frozen Four with the Wolverines. (Photo courtesy: @umichhockey) No. 1 overall seed Michigan men’s ice hockey jumped out to a 4-0 lead and would stay in front for a 7-4 victory against Quinnipiac in an NCAA Regional Final in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Nolan Moyle […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy