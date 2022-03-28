ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Morning Source – Nashville Elvis Festival- Kenneth

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kenneth, one of the biggest fans of the Elvis Festival who first attended when he was three years old....

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Williamson Source

The 2022 Nashville Elvis Festival is Underway in Franklin, Check Out Our Photos

Elvis™ fans from around the world gathered for the Nashville Elvis Festival taking place on March 24-27, 2022. Held at The Factory in Franklin, the Elvis Tribute Artist competition kicked off on Friday for the first round. In the first round of performers was Franklin resident, Ryan Collingwood, owner of Blue Suede Salon in Franklin, and Matt King from Great Britain. Round 2 continues on Saturday with a little Elvis contest on Sunday afternoon.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: March 28, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Williamson County, TN
Society
City
Franklin, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Outsider.com

Country Singer Brad Martin Dies at 48

Country music singer Brad Martin dies at age 48. It’s reported that he died on Friday. No cause of death has been released. Now, the singer grew up in Ohio and had influences upon his own music from the likes of Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. Years before Brad Martin dies, the singer signed a deal with Epic Records back in 2000. He had a debut album in 2002 titled Wings of a Honky-Tonk Angel. It achieved some success and hit the No. 34 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
KTTS

Hank Williams Jr. reveals 2022 North American tour dates

Hank Williams Jr. is returning to the road, and has just announced 2022 tour dates, saying “With over 70 million albums sold and 20 RIAA Gold-certified albums, it’s about that time, and you better believe I’m ready brothers and sisters. We’re bringing some blues, some rock and some country back to country.”
MUSIC
Fox News

Country music star Jeff Carson dead at 58

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58. Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morning Show#Morning Source#Elvis Tribute Artist
Williamson Source

The First 50 People to Attend Gaylord Opryland Hiring Block Party will be Given a $50 Gas Card

Gaylord Opryland Resort will hold a Block Party Hiring Event on Thursday, March 24 to fill a variety of full and part-time food and beverage positions including hosts, cooks, servers, baristas, bartenders, and stewards. Qualified candidates can expect interviews and job offer to be made on the spot the day of the hiring event and eligible new hires will receive a $1,000 bonus.
JOBS
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: William Roger Borchers

It is with deep sadness and much love that we mourn the Friday, March 18 passing of William Roger Borchers, originally from Ft. Loramie, Ohio. Surrounded by loving family and friends, Roger passed away peacefully at home after a yearlong, courageous battle with a glioblastoma tumor. Roger was born on...
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Dr. Donald ‘Don’ R. Alkema

Dr. Donald ‘Don’ R. Alkema, 78 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on March 18th, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 11th, 1944 in Youngstown, OH. He was a graduate of Western Reserve University and the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. For over...
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Robert Price Boren

Robert Price Boren, age 76 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away March 21, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He shared his love of Christ through mission trips and music. He actively volunteered in Hope House, United Way, Sertoma, the church choir, and was a deacon at Forest Hills Baptist Church.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy