Morning Source – Nashville Elvis Festival- Kenneth

Country music singer Brad Martin dies at age 48. It’s reported that he died on Friday. No cause of death has been released. Now, the singer grew up in Ohio and had influences upon his own music from the likes of Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. Years before Brad Martin dies, the singer signed a deal with Epic Records back in 2000. He had a debut album in 2002 titled Wings of a Honky-Tonk Angel. It achieved some success and hit the No. 34 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO