Trucker facing involuntary manslaughter charge for death of Boone County assistant fire chief could be arraigned this week

TRAPPE, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County man is charged with third-degree murder in the death of his 8-week old son. Prosecutors say David Moyer, of Trappe, slammed the infant on a bed in a moment of frustration. It happened on Feb. 20. Authorities say an investigation found the baby had vomited on Moyer, who then forcibly put him on a bed, face first, and left him there for 20 minutes. The baby was not breathing and was unresponsive when Moyer returned. Officials say the parents then waited 20 minutes for an Uber to arrive to take the infant to the hospital. The boy died from his injuries at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on March 3. Moyer is being held on $1 million bail.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO