Boone County, MO

Trucker facing involuntary manslaughter charge for death of Boone County assistant fire chief could be arraigned this week

By Brian Hauswirth
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA trucker who’s been indicted for manslaughter for the deadly December I-70 crash that killed a Boone County Fire assistant chief could be arraigned Monday afternoon....

