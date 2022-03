WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets broke an 82-year drought by winning the school’s first state basketball championship since 1940. The celebration went far beyond the Breslin Center and touched lives far beyond the Williamston locker room. The celebration went into the wee hours of the morning on the streets of Williamston with police escorts, fire trucks and the entire community saluting the Hornets.

