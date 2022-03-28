5 things you may not know about the nonalcoholic beer industry

If you revel in the rustic and go ballistic over barn-style anything, then barndominium living may be for you. So what is a barndominium? It's an oversized building that's either a retrofitted barn-to-home conversion or an open-concept steel building constructed from the ground up. It is usually built on a plot of land in rural areas where land is abundant, but this type of structure has also started popping up in exurban locations.

