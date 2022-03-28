ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Piece Odyssey is a new JRPG based on the popular anime

Digital Trends
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a special One Piece livestream, Bandai Namco Entertainment announced One Piece Odyssey, an expansive JRPG based on the long-running anime that will launch later this year. The announcement trailer focuses on highlighting the game’s world and putting a spotlight on many of the popular One Piece characters that...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Gives Nami Surprising New Makeover

One truly genius One Piece fan has put a hilarious new spin on Nami with some very creative cosplay! Ever since she was first introduced to Eiichiro Oda's original manga franchise, Nami has been one of the most important characters in the series overall. Not only has she served to direct Luffy and the Straw Hat crew to each new mysterious island and location, but she's often found herself in some wild and unexpected situations too. Despite not wanting to get into any major fights, Nami often finds herself caught in those dangerous situations to better help the rest of her crew mates.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Focuses On A New Take On Luffy

Since One Piece first started over twenty years ago, Luffy has been the main protagonist of the Shonen series that spawned from the mind of Eiichiro Oda. While the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates has yet to achieve his dream of becoming the king of the pirates, he's made some serious steps in capturing the crown within the world of the Grand Line. As One Piece continues, it's no surprise to see more Cosplay bringing Monkey to life as the latest amazingly brings the swashbuckler into the real world once again.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dr. Stone Cosplay Honors Manga's End With Kohaku

One Dr. Stone fan is honoring the end of the series with some awesome cosplay for Kohaku! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's official manga series brought its five year run to an end in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this month, and with it came to a close with over 230 chapters under its belt. The series first introduced fans to a young scientist who helped bring science and technology to the world millennia after the Earth was first turned to stone. Fans thus met all sorts of unique characters living in this new Stone World along the way.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Spy x Family Prepares for Anime Debut With Cool Character Posters

With Spring 2022 anime season fast approaching, shows releasing within that window prepares for each of their debut or return on the small screens and for Spy x Family, the series adaptation of Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series comes in with cool character posters to hype up the fans for its arrival.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Reveals Volume 102 Cover Artwork

One Piece has given us some of the biggest battles of the Shonen's history via the isolated nation known as Wano, and Eiichiro Oda continues to weave the story of Monkey D. Luffy in its manga. Now, with the 102nd volume of One Piece's manga set to arrive for shonen fans, the Official Twitter Account for One Piece hasn't just shared a preview of the cover but has also detailed the work that was put into creating this assembly of Straw Hats and Beast Pirates by Oda.
COMICS
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Trailer Reportedly Airing Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sequel to 2009's Avatar is slated to finally arrive in theaters at the end of the year, but a new report claims the first trailer for Avatar 2 will come when audiences gather to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie is only two months away and teases the appearances of many surprising characters, such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. If this new report ends up being true, then another surprise will come as fans get their first look at the blockbuster and record-setting sequel from director James Cameron.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nicolas Cage Addresses Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cameo Rumors

Recent years have been very exciting for Marvel fans when it comes to crossovers and unexpected cameos, but anyone who might have held out hope to see Nicolas Cage reprise his Ghost Rider role for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will surely be disappointed that the actor himself has shot down hopes of such an opportunity. While the actor expressed his interest in such an opportunity, especially for the opportunity to work with Benedict Cumberbatch, he doesn't think Marvel Studios will be looking to Cage if and when it came to bringing Ghost Rider into the fold. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters on May 6th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Save $800 on this massive 85-inch Sony TV at Best Buy today

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, you shouldn’t forget to take advantage of the discounts from retailers’ 4K TV deals. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with Best Buy TV deals, which include offers for a wide range of brands. If you’re looking for Sony TV deals in particular, you might want to avail yourself of Best Buy’s $800 discount for the 85-inch Sony X91J 4K TV, which brings its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,800.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Creator Is Working On a New Manga

It is hard to find a manga more popular than Chainsaw Man these days. The wild series overcame the odds to become a global hit, and there are millions awaiting its big anime debut this year. Of course, that means creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is busier than ever, but that isn't stopping him from inking a brand-new manga.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan's Universal Studios Attraction Is Everything Fans Deserve: Watch

Attack on Titan is preparing to reach its climax, and while the story of the Scout Regiment might reach its zenith as the war between Eldians and Marleyians ends, the series still has a home at Universal Studios Japan. With the Japanese theme park focusing on several anime franchises outside of Hajime Isayama's masterpiece, one fan has been able to capture a fresh look at the attraction that gives fans the opportunity to ride as a part of the Survey Corps and even pick up exclusive merch for the dark anime franchise.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Is Streaming One of Its Best Movies on Netflix

One Piece has spent decades telling the story of Monkey D. Luffy attempting to become the king of the pirates, with the ranks of the Straw Hat Pirates growing over time. With the anime series topping over one thousand episodes to date, this summer is set to release the fifteenth film of the franchise in One Piece: Red, but one of the biggest movies of the series' past has arrived on Netflix. With the streaming service currently producing a live-action series for One Piece, the platform is all-in when it comes to the world of the Grand Line.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Luffy's New Power

One Piece is setting the stage for Luffy's next big power boost with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Wano Country arc has reached its heated final moments as Luffy's fight with Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome is the final battle needing to be settled before the war across Onigashima comes to an end. Luffy had been giving it everything he had with Gear Fourth, but it was revealed that even these efforts weren't enough to take down the Emperor. And Kaido was getting stronger with each new attempt anyway.
COMICS
epicstream.com

The 15 Coolest Characters in One Piece Ever, Ranked

With so many to choose from, we have found the 15 coolest characters in One Piece. As the longest-running manga and anime in history, One Piece has introduced anime fans to various characters – be it good or bad. There were characters added to make the story interesting while some seemed to be just decorations in the background. With the abundance of One Piece characters, we all have to agree that there are 15 coolest characters in One Piece that we love.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Shares Official Look at Izuku's New Costume

My Hero Academia has revealed a closer look at the colors for Izuku Midoriya's newest hero costume! Izuku has gone through a fair bit of trouble ever since the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series had begun. It all kicked off with one major makeover right from the jump as Izuku went on a brief stint as a vigilante hero trying to take down as many villains as he could alone. This process changed him both inside and out, and there was no better reflection of that change than how much his hero costume had morphed as a result.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Shares Ominous Hint For Its Future

The War For Wano continues to rage in the pages of One Piece's manga, seeing Luffy and his crew attempting to take down Kaido and his Beast Pirates in order to free the borders of the isolated nation. While Monkey and his crew have been more than holding their own against the Beasts and their allies within Onigashima, it seems that a new hint has been revealed by the Official Twitter Account for the Shonen series that might spell doom for our heroes, with Luffy recently taking quite the beating from the swashbuckler with the ability to transform into a dragon.
COMICS
Digital Trends

How to use Soul Shield in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin borrows almost all of its gameplay mechanics more from action games than Final Fantasy titles. Even the more action-focused games in the series, such as Final Fantasy 7: Remake and Final Fantasy XV, are very different compared to how this game wants you to interact with it. This makes sense when you realize it was developed by Team Ninja, the team behind the Souls-like Nioh series. While Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is certainly not a Souls-like game itself, it has a lot of mechanical depth that you would expect to find in those games. Outside of the more basic and streamlined RPG mechanics, the default abilities Jack and crew have to combat Chaos require a higher level of execution to master.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Anime Japan 2022: Here's How To Watch

Anime Japan 2022 is set to have quite a few major anime franchises revealing some big information about their respective futures, with the likes of Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and more having special panels. While fans will have the ability to watch these panels live, there are some caveats in place that might make it a little bit tricky and we're not even taking into account the time differences. Regardless, this will be a major event in the anime world for this year without a doubt.
COMICS

