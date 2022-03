A four-block neighborhood road in Firestone Park is closed through April 22 and sewer work will take place on nine streets in other parts of the city this week. A portion of East Woodsdale Avenue between Clairmont Avenue and Thornapple Avenue closed Monday as contractors from Kenmore Construction Co. began work to replace a water main. Traffic will be detoured to Thornapple while the work proceeds.

AKRON, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO