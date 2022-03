CARMEL, Ind. — The traffic lights are down and construction has started on the newest roundabout in Carmel. The intersection of Medical Dr. and S Range Line Rd. is now closed to through traffic for the next month-and-a-half. The project also involves a roundabout at the intersection of S. Range Line Rd. and 116th St. […]

CARMEL, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO