Albuquerque, NM

UNM offering health careers academy this summer

By Isaac Cruz
 21 hours ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Health Sciences is offering students a chance to learn about healthcare careers this summer. The Health Careers Academy is for sophomores or juniors in high school interested in a career in healthcare after they graduate.

Health Sciences is offering the academy at multiple locations around the state, including UNM and Rio Rancho. The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, April 1. You can apply for the program at https://hsc.unm.edu/diversity/programs/community/academy.html

