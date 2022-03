With just 10 sleeps ahead of the first tee shot of the 2022 Masters, there is increasing speculation that Tiger Woods will tee it up in the year’s first major. It’s extraordinary to even type that sentence given the events of the past 14 months, but Woods has spent 25 years turning the extraordinary into the ordinary—especially at Augusta National, the canvas for so many of his masterpieces. The internet is awash with rumors, some credible, some not, so let’s try to sort through what’s fact, what’s conjecture and what it all means for Woods’ chances of returning to competition at the biggest golf tournament in the world.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO