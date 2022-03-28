ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video shows panic buying as Shanghai to enter lockdown

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Videos posted to social media Sunday show chaotic scenes erupting in Shanghai...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 54

john smith
17h ago

The Coronavirus has been with us for thousands of years. People die from it every year and always have. They made a big deal of it for political reasons and now they cant backpeddle their way out of it because.... as I stated in the beginning of this comment: It's ALWAYS been with us and ALWAYS will! Why aren't people asking how the flu seems to have almost disappeared? The answer is because for so long people would die from the supposed flu when in actuality, it was corona they died from but the symptoms to the flu and pneumonia are so similar they've always just been misdiagnosed as "flu deaths". STOP ACTING LIKE CORONA IS NEW!!!

Reply
18
Dave Saenz
20h ago

Made up virus. We need to investigate. Norhing Biden says is trustworthy.

Reply(7)
16
Related
WGAU

Shanghai starts China's biggest COVID-19 lockdown in 2 years

BEIJING — (AP) — China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai as questions are raised about the economic toll of the nation's “zero-COVID” strategy. Shanghai, China's financial capital and largest city...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pilots of doomed China Eastern flight 5735 failed to respond to multiple calls after tipping into nosedive

Pilots of the Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight that crashed after a steep nosedive failed to respond to China’s air traffic controllers despite repeated calls being made, including after the plane’s altitude started to dip rapidly.Flight MU5735 crashed from an altitude of almost 29,000ft into a mountainous and forested area in southern China’s Guangxi province where it caught fire on Monday.The plane, carrying 132 people including flight crew, was flying from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province to Guangzhou in Guangdong province.An official from China’s air traffic controllers said at a press conference, the government’s first official briefing on...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Panic Buying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Daily Mail

Twists of fate save TWO passengers due to fly on doomed Chinese jet: Woman missed flight because of Covid rules while man refused to board because connecting flight was cancelled

Incredible twists of fate ended up saving two passengers who were due to fly on the doomed Chinese jet which crashed on Monday. The Boeing 737-800 flight from Kunming to Guangzhou smashed into the muddy ground and scattered plane parts and passenger belongings across a vast area, dashing hopes of finding any survivors.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘I thought he was playing video games’: Teenager accused of masterminding Lapsus$ hacking group

A teenager who lives at home with his mum in Oxford has been accused of being the mastermind of the multi-million dollar hacking group Lapsus$.The unnamed 16-year-old is alleged to have amassed $14 million through cyber criminal activities, which have included accessing sensitive company data from Microsoft, Samsung and Vodafone.The Lapsus$ group specialised in stealing data from big technology firms and threatening to publish it online unless a large ransom was paid.Cyber security researchers uncovered seven accounts linked to the group, according to Bloomberg, though labelled the Oxford teen as the suspected leader.As recently as this week, Lapsus$ announced that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Anxiety and empty shelves as Shanghai Covid-19 cases surge

Shanghai recorded a steep climb in Covid-19 cases Tuesday as panic-buying in the Chinese city of about 25 million stripped supermarket shelves bare. China reported 6,886 domestic Covid cases nationwide on Tuesday, with more than 4,400 of them detected in Shanghai, now the centre of the country's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. 
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MedicalXpress

China locks down millions more as COVID spreads

China on Sunday imposed stay-at-home orders on millions more people in the country's northeast as it battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years. The country has largely kept the virus at bay since it brought to heel its initial outbreak in 2020 using targeted lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

China's Shenzhen City Says Lifts COVID Curbs on Offices, Factories - CCTV

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Shenzhen city said it would allow offices and factories to restart operations from Monday and that public transport would also resume, after residents in the city completed three rounds of COVID-19 testing, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Government officials told a press conference that the epidemic situation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard

BEIJING — (AP) — A Chinese airliner with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, state media has reported. Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involved a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 and occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. It...
WORLD
Digital Trends

COVID-19 lockdown in China may slow Mac Studio shipments

Anyone ordering Apple’s recently unveiled Mac Studio desktop should carefully be eyeing the shipping date as a COVID-19-related lockdown in the Chinese city of Shenzhen threatens to leave customers waiting longer than originally expected to receive their new machines. Announced on Sunday, March 13, the lockdown in one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

957K+
Followers
140K+
Post
752M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy