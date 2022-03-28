Video shows panic buying as Shanghai to enter lockdown
The Coronavirus has been with us for thousands of years. People die from it every year and always have. They made a big deal of it for political reasons and now they cant backpeddle their way out of it because.... as I stated in the beginning of this comment: It's ALWAYS been with us and ALWAYS will! Why aren't people asking how the flu seems to have almost disappeared? The answer is because for so long people would die from the supposed flu when in actuality, it was corona they died from but the symptoms to the flu and pneumonia are so similar they've always just been misdiagnosed as "flu deaths". STOP ACTING LIKE CORONA IS NEW!!!
Made up virus. We need to investigate. Norhing Biden says is trustworthy.
