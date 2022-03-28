Video shows panic buying as Shanghai to enter lockdown

A teenager who lives at home with his mum in Oxford has been accused of being the mastermind of the multi-million dollar hacking group Lapsus$.The unnamed 16-year-old is alleged to have amassed $14 million through cyber criminal activities, which have included accessing sensitive company data from Microsoft, Samsung and Vodafone.The Lapsus$ group specialised in stealing data from big technology firms and threatening to publish it online unless a large ransom was paid.Cyber security researchers uncovered seven accounts linked to the group, according to Bloomberg, though labelled the Oxford teen as the suspected leader.As recently as this week, Lapsus$ announced that...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO