Uma Thurman paid tribute to her iconic 'Pulp Fiction' character with her Oscars look

By Josh Ong
Insider
Insider
 21 hours ago

Uma Thurman at the 2022 Oscar's red carpet.

David Livingston/Getty Images

  • Uma Thurman appeared at the 2022 Oscars in a familiar outfit.
  • With a white shirt and black skirt, Thurman appeared to pay homage to her role in " Pulp Fiction ."
  • Thurman and "Pulp Fiction" co-star John Travolta also recreated their dance scene from the movie.

Uma Thurman appeared to pay homage to her character Mia Wallace from the 1994 film " Pulp Fiction " with her outfit at the 2022 Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

Mirroring her iconic character's outfit — who wears a white shirt and black pants in the movie — the 51-year-old actress wore an elegant and contemporary all-silk ensemble to the 94th Academy Awards.

The outfit paid clear homage to her role as Mia Wallace.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

According to Nylon Magazine, Thurman wore a white button-up shirt and a black floor-length skirt by Bottega Veneta. Her understated outfit was a close match to Wallace's, only switching out her character's black pants. She paired the look with a messy bun and large emerald-accented diamond-leaf earrings.

Representatives for Bottega Veneta did not respond to Insider's request for comment if the outfit was inspired by Thurman's 1994 role.

The Hollywood stars recreated their iconic dancing scene.

Neilson Barnard /Getty Images

Uma Thurman and John Travolta dancing in 1994's "Pulp Fiction."

Miramax

The actress attended the 2022 ceremony to present the award for best actor in a lead role, alongside her former "Pulp Fiction" co-stars, John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson.

Before presenting Will Smith with the award , Thurman and Travolta went a step further in recreating their iconic dancing scene from the movie, which earned her a best supporting actress nomination of her own at the 1995 Oscars.

While presenting the award, Thurman further referenced her role in the movie. Addressing Travolta, she said: "Maybe later we'll have a $5 milkshake," before he responded by asking, "how about a royale with cheese?"

They then opened a briefcase similar to the one at the center of the cult classic movie, which contained the envelope revealing the winner of the category.

When the briefcase was opened by Jackson — who played the character Jules Winnfield alongside the two actors — it emitted a golden light, further mimicking a different scene from " Pulp Fiction ."

The three actors then revealed the winner of the category was Will Smith for his role in "King Richard."

Read the original article on Insider

