ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, OH

Family attended photo shoot just hours before fatal Fulton Co. crash

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnvn8_0eryaVB300

DELTA, Ohio — When photographer Rhea Harris met with a family of five for a photo shoot on Saturday, she didn’t think it would be the last time she’d ever see them.

But later that night, the father and one son died on impact in a car crash. The two other children died in the hospital the next day, and the mother died one day after that.

“It was like 12 hours later that [the crash] happened, and I just couldn’t believe it,” Ms. Harris continued. “I was shocked.”

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 11:48 p.m. Saturday at County Road 14 and County Road H in the Wauseon area, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Four people, including three children, were killed in the crash. An update from the highway patrol Monday morning identified the three deceased children as Deklin Jankowski, 9, Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs Brown, 1, all of Delta, Ohio.

Xavier Brown, 25, of Wauseon, and Deklin were pronounced dead at the scene in Fulton County’s Clinton Township. Aurora and Riggs, who were flown to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, died Sunday, according to information from the patrol.

All who died were in the same car driven by Muriel Michael, 28, also of Wauseon. The patrol said that Ms. Michael, who suffered serious injuries, was flown to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for emergency surgery. Ms. Michael succumbed to her injuries on Monday, the patrol announced Tuesday.

When Ms. Harris remembered the family, she thought of one word: happy.

“When they came, you could just see that they were happy, and the kids were happy,” Ms. Harris said. “[Muriel] was just excited about their future together, and I was excited for her.”

Mr. Brown and Ms. Michael were engaged, and Ms. Michael had originally contacted Ms. Harris about wedding photos. They ended up scheduling a family shoot first to test the waters, and Ms. Harris finished editing the photos that evening.

“Thankfully, I got the pictures done rather quickly, and I had sent them to her and she saw them,” Ms. Harris said. “I feel thankful that she got to have the photos and see them and enjoy them before everything happened.”

Ms. Michael was driving south on County Road 14 when Zane Hull, 21, of Delta, who was driving east on Road H, failed to yield the right of way, causing his SUV to strike Ms. Michael’s car, the patrol said.

Mr. Hull was taken by a ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the patrol. The patrol also stated that some involved individuals were not wearing seatbelts, but did not specify who.

A GoFundMe campaign created for the family’s burial expenses surpassed its funding goal within three hours. The campaign’s goal was $5,000, but just nine hours after its creation, donations from 370 donors totaled more than $23,000.

The couple had planned to have their wedding this summer at American Winery in Wauseon. Ronnie Collins, a friend of the family who works at the convenience store down the street from their home, was planning on attending.

“Stuff like that is just not supposed to happen to people like them,” Mr. Collins said. “They’re just starting their lives together, starting a family together. They were supposed to be getting married in the summertime.”

Mr. Collins saw Ms. Michael nearly every day, as she would stop in before going to work at the Delta 109 Tavern. He had been to the family’s home before. He had spent time with the children.

“She was always so full of life,” Mr. Collins said. “She’s a very down-to-earth girl.”

Mr. Collins’ girlfriend’s daughter was in the same class as Aurora at Evergreen Elementary, and they were close friends. Mr. Collins said she stayed home from school Monday to grieve.

“It’s just really sad. The community is just so heartbroken from this,” he said. “We’d see ‘em every day, and now it’s just… we’re not gonna see ‘em anymore.”

Mr. Collins had also met Mr. Brown several times.

“He was a really hard worker,” Mr. Collins said. “He really provided for his family; he did everything. He was a very intelligent man.”

“They were amazing people,” he continued. “They’re gonna be so missed by everybody around here – the whole community is devastated. I’ve never felt this amount of sadness all around us before.”

Jill Couts, the family’s next-door neighbor, also felt that sadness. Mr. Brown and Ms. Michael had lived next door to Ms. Couts for several years. Though they didn’t talk all too often, the couple’s three children were good friends with Ms. Couts’ grandchildren.

“Every time my grandkids were here, they’d come over and play together,” she said. “Two weeks ago, they were all out here on the trampoline.”

Now, the trampoline sat empty in the cold.

After the crash, Ms. Couts’ son noticed that the family’s dog was still chained up by the barn. He and his wife have bought some extra dog food for her, but Ms. Couts said that Mr. Brown’s family will be taking the dog back to West Virginia, his home state, soon.

Ms. Couts realized she had never learned the dog’s name.

Mr. Brown’s family is also preparing to sell the house, Ms. Couts said. A friend of his had visited the house Sunday to take stock of what was left behind.

But the house, it seemed, was not all that remained. The photos from Ms. Harris persisted, with the family’s smiling faces lighting up the digital landscape.

“I wish I had more time with that family,” she said. “I think that it takes something like this to make people realize how precious and short life can be.”

Comments / 1

Related
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
WDTN

Multiple vehicles involved in Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-vehicle accident in Dayton reportedly sent at least one person to the hospital Saturday morning. According to reports, multiple vehicles were involved in a car accident that hospitalized at least one person at Harshman Road and Brandt Pike in Dayton just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday. No further information has been […]
WOWO News

Defiance man hits semi head on in Paulding County

EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man received life threatening injuries after hitting a semi head on in Defiance County, Ohio. At approximately 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning, tropers were dispatched to a report of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US24 near County Road 133 in Paulding County. Everett Dickerson, 61, from Defiance then struck a semi head on before traveling off the north side of the road.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

39-year-old dies in Marion crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that a 39-year-old woman died in a vehicle crash Friday evening in Montgomery Township. OSHP reports that the crash happened around 7:18 p.m. on State Route 37 in Marion County. 39-year-old Amber Pitts was traveling south on State Route 37 when her vehicle veered off the […]
MARION, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, OH
Accidents
City
Delta, OH
Toledo, OH
Accidents
Fulton County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
City
Wauseon, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Fulton County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
State
West Virginia State
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Child escapes from Ohio abduction, assault suspect

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster police are searching for a suspect involved in a child abduction and assault incident on Thursday. The female child — who is not missing and was able to escape from the suspect — was reportedly taken and assaulted by an unknown male on the intersection of W. Wheeling Street and […]
LANCASTER, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Brown
WTOL 11

Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year. According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Shoot#Traffic Accident#Fulton Co#Mercy Health#Promedica Toledo Hospital
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with sixth OVI offense after I-270 crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man has been charged for operating a vehicle while under the influence for a sixth time, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that Terry J. Myers was charged on Tuesday for an OVI after being involved in a crash on I-270 in Sharon Township at around […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Two killed in crash that closed I-76

State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that closed westbound Interstate 76 in Portage County for three-and-a-half hours early Friday. According to the Patrol, shortly before 2:30 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer struck two people in the road as he was changing lanes to avoid a burning car on the side of the road.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WSPA 7News

Moped rider identified following fatal crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C . (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has identified a moped rider following a fatal crash in Anderson County. We previously reported the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 9:35 a.m. Friday on Broadway School Road. Troopers said the rider of a 2018 Tao Tao moped was traveling […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
PennLive.com

Pa. woman doing 70 mph charged with hitting, killing mail carrier while having ‘medical issue’

A discrepancy over a woman’s medical issues that may have contributed to a fatal accident that took the life of a mail carrier will end up in court. This, after the woman, identified as Tina Marie Phillips, 46, of Graysville, has been charged with multiple counts stemming from the fatal crash last October in Greene County, Pa., as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports:
GREENE COUNTY, PA
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy