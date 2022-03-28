Family attended photo shoot just hours before fatal Fulton Co. crash

DELTA, Ohio — When photographer Rhea Harris met with a family of five for a photo shoot on Saturday, she didn’t think it would be the last time she’d ever see them.

But later that night, the father and one son died on impact in a car crash. The two other children died in the hospital the next day, and the mother died one day after that.

“It was like 12 hours later that [the crash] happened, and I just couldn’t believe it,” Ms. Harris continued. “I was shocked.”

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 11:48 p.m. Saturday at County Road 14 and County Road H in the Wauseon area, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Four people, including three children, were killed in the crash. An update from the highway patrol Monday morning identified the three deceased children as Deklin Jankowski, 9, Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs Brown, 1, all of Delta, Ohio.

Xavier Brown, 25, of Wauseon, and Deklin were pronounced dead at the scene in Fulton County’s Clinton Township. Aurora and Riggs, who were flown to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, died Sunday, according to information from the patrol.

All who died were in the same car driven by Muriel Michael, 28, also of Wauseon. The patrol said that Ms. Michael, who suffered serious injuries, was flown to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for emergency surgery. Ms. Michael succumbed to her injuries on Monday, the patrol announced Tuesday.

When Ms. Harris remembered the family, she thought of one word: happy.

“When they came, you could just see that they were happy, and the kids were happy,” Ms. Harris said. “[Muriel] was just excited about their future together, and I was excited for her.”

Mr. Brown and Ms. Michael were engaged, and Ms. Michael had originally contacted Ms. Harris about wedding photos. They ended up scheduling a family shoot first to test the waters, and Ms. Harris finished editing the photos that evening.

“Thankfully, I got the pictures done rather quickly, and I had sent them to her and she saw them,” Ms. Harris said. “I feel thankful that she got to have the photos and see them and enjoy them before everything happened.”

Ms. Michael was driving south on County Road 14 when Zane Hull, 21, of Delta, who was driving east on Road H, failed to yield the right of way, causing his SUV to strike Ms. Michael’s car, the patrol said.

Mr. Hull was taken by a ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the patrol. The patrol also stated that some involved individuals were not wearing seatbelts, but did not specify who.

A GoFundMe campaign created for the family’s burial expenses surpassed its funding goal within three hours. The campaign’s goal was $5,000, but just nine hours after its creation, donations from 370 donors totaled more than $23,000.

The couple had planned to have their wedding this summer at American Winery in Wauseon. Ronnie Collins, a friend of the family who works at the convenience store down the street from their home, was planning on attending.

“Stuff like that is just not supposed to happen to people like them,” Mr. Collins said. “They’re just starting their lives together, starting a family together. They were supposed to be getting married in the summertime.”

Mr. Collins saw Ms. Michael nearly every day, as she would stop in before going to work at the Delta 109 Tavern. He had been to the family’s home before. He had spent time with the children.

“She was always so full of life,” Mr. Collins said. “She’s a very down-to-earth girl.”

Mr. Collins’ girlfriend’s daughter was in the same class as Aurora at Evergreen Elementary, and they were close friends. Mr. Collins said she stayed home from school Monday to grieve.

“It’s just really sad. The community is just so heartbroken from this,” he said. “We’d see ‘em every day, and now it’s just… we’re not gonna see ‘em anymore.”

Mr. Collins had also met Mr. Brown several times.

“He was a really hard worker,” Mr. Collins said. “He really provided for his family; he did everything. He was a very intelligent man.”

“They were amazing people,” he continued. “They’re gonna be so missed by everybody around here – the whole community is devastated. I’ve never felt this amount of sadness all around us before.”

Jill Couts, the family’s next-door neighbor, also felt that sadness. Mr. Brown and Ms. Michael had lived next door to Ms. Couts for several years. Though they didn’t talk all too often, the couple’s three children were good friends with Ms. Couts’ grandchildren.

“Every time my grandkids were here, they’d come over and play together,” she said. “Two weeks ago, they were all out here on the trampoline.”

Now, the trampoline sat empty in the cold.

After the crash, Ms. Couts’ son noticed that the family’s dog was still chained up by the barn. He and his wife have bought some extra dog food for her, but Ms. Couts said that Mr. Brown’s family will be taking the dog back to West Virginia, his home state, soon.

Ms. Couts realized she had never learned the dog’s name.

Mr. Brown’s family is also preparing to sell the house, Ms. Couts said. A friend of his had visited the house Sunday to take stock of what was left behind.

But the house, it seemed, was not all that remained. The photos from Ms. Harris persisted, with the family’s smiling faces lighting up the digital landscape.

“I wish I had more time with that family,” she said. “I think that it takes something like this to make people realize how precious and short life can be.”