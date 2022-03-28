ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Boutique guest ranch bringing Clydesdales to Whitefish

By Alexa Belcastro
KPAX
KPAX
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPWy2_0eryaUIK00

WHITEFISH - From Flathead Lake to Glacier National Park, northwest Montana already offers huge opportunities for summer recreation.

Now, something pretty neat is coming to the Flathead Valley this summer, the Clydesdale Outpost -- the only Clydesdale guest ranch in the country.

The one-of-a-kind boutique guest ranch in Whitefish is taking the outdoor experience to even higher levels.

"What's really unique about the guests [at the] ranch is that we're gonna have six cabins that we start with on our phase one operation. They'll all have cedar hot tubs where you can sit, relax, drink some wine, look at the beautiful horses and enjoy nature,” explained. Far Forest Clydesdale Ranch co-owner Matt Arnold-Ladensack.

This vision for Matt and Benjamin Arnold-Ladensack began a long time ago.

"I raised Clydesdales and Shire horses with my dad in Germany. So, I had these horses for a long, long time and it's a family tradition,” explained Matt. “And then we imported some of our horses from Germany back here to the United States."

"Isabel here flew here from Germany, and she went to the World troll in 2016."

"We're going to have carriage rides, sleigh rides. You can also horseback...like you can do horseback riding here which is pretty unique. You can't do that in a lot of places. I mean, Clydesdales are massive horses,” Matt noted.

The horses will be benefiting from all the love and affection they are about to receive while the people visiting will also get a little serotonin boost.

"Clydesdales have a whole different energy than other horses. And so, if you're going through anything for like, you know, have PTSD or something, it's really just insane to hang out to something that's so massive. That has just this big, gentle heart and they just want your love and affection,” Matt concluded.

