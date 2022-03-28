Big sports night at Oscars as 'Queen of Basketball' documentary, 'King Richard' actor Will Smith win awards

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
It was a big night for sports at the Oscars Sunday, with films "King Richard" and "Queen of Basketball" taking home Academy Awards.

Will Smith, who played the father of Venus and Serena Williams in the biographical drama "King Richard," won the Academy Award for best actor.

NBA stars Stephen Curry and Shaquille O'Neal added hardware to their resumes with their work as executive producers on " Queen of Basketball", which won best short subject documentary .

"King Richard", was nominated for six awards including, best picture, best actor, best film editing, best supporting actress and best original screenplay. The film also picked up a nomination for best original song.

"Queen of Basketball," the 22-minute film, tells the story of basketball legend Lusia Harris, the first women to officially be drafted by an NBA team and the first to score a basket in women's Olympic basketball history.

"If there is anyone out there that still doubts whether there's an audience for female athletes, let this academy award be the answer," said director Ben Proudfoot.

"Lusia Harris is not here tonight because she passed away before this film was nominated, but her family is here tonight so I ask you to please give your recognition to them."

Harris died two months prior to the film's nomination, prompting O'Neal to tweet: "Wish Lucy would have been here for this victory, but I’m sure she’s celebrating in heaven."

Proudfoot ended his acceptance speech with a message for the President of the United States: "And one last thing, President Biden, bring Brittney Griner home."

The two films join a long list of sports films that have made Oscar appearances including "Rocky," "Field of Dreams," "Million Dollar Baby," "The Blindside" and "Moneyball."

Sunday also marked the 30th anniversary of sports comedy "White Men Can't Jump" with stars Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rose Perez reuniting on stage to present the award for best cinematography.

"It's hard to believe it's been 30 years since White Men Can't Jump," said Perez to her fellow co-stars after a standing ovation from the crowd – to which Harrelson replied, "You mean 30 years since I proved they could."

The coming of a 21st century reboot of the film was announced earlier this month.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Big sports night at Oscars as 'Queen of Basketball' documentary, 'King Richard' actor Will Smith win awards

