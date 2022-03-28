ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington state sets target to end gas car sales by 2030

The Hill
The Hill
 21 hours ago
  • Washington state is poised to enact “Move Ahead Washington,” a pivotal climate change bill.
  • The bill will ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles with a model year of 2030 or later.
  • The state will also move to hybrid-electric ferries, install new electric vehicle charging stations and begin more transit electrification projects.

Washington is committing to going green as the state passed legislation to only allow the sale of electric cars beginning in 2030. The move is part of a larger climate change plan that focuses on overhauling the state’s transportation system.

Washington state lawmakers passed “Move Ahead Washington,” a package that includes major shifts to move the state’s transportation system to a cleaner, more efficient system. One of the most prominent goals is to require all new vehicles sold or registered in the state to be electric by 2030.

“Transportation is our state’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. There is no way to talk about climate change without talking about transportation. This package will move us away from the transportation system our grand-parents imagined and towards the transportation system our grand-children dream of,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), in a statement.

Transportation is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gas emissions. Data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows there’s been a nearly 23 percent increase in transportation emissions — the largest documented increase of all industries tracked by the EPA — from 1990 to 2019.

Washington state is hoping to address its role in contributing to national greenhouse gas emissions, as “Move Ahead Washington” includes investments in four new hybrid-electric ferries, tens of thousands of new electric vehicle charging stations, 25 additional transit electrification projects across the state and free fares for passengers 18 years and young on all public transportation.

In total, the state estimates the package will support about 2,390 construction and ferries jobs annually.

Inslee’s plan reflects President Biden’s climate change goals for the country, including establishing a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and increasing electric car sales up to 50 percent by 2030.

Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill also included $5 billion to be portioned off for states to develop their own electric charging stations.

Consumers also seem to be leaning into electric vehicles, with data from Alliance for Automotive Innovation finding between October and December 2021, electric car sales made up 6 percent of all light-duty vehicle sales — the highest volume for any quarter on record.

FOXBusiness

California taxpayers would get $400 to offset gas price surge under new proposal

California Democrats have unveiled a new proposal that would send a $400 rebate to every taxpayer in the state to help offset the financial pain of surging gasoline prices. The plan comes amid mounting pressure on California lawmakers to address sky-high prices at the pump, one week after gasoline costs hit another record. Money would go to all California taxpayers – not just motorists.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Lawmakers consider pump relief stimulus

Lawmakers are proposing ways to provide some relief at the pump as record-high gas prices hit drivers in the wallet. It could come in the form of a stimulus check, similar to the pandemic relief program. That's one idea pitched by House Democrats, according to FOX 59. The Biden administration...
CALIFORNIA STATE
