SC gas prices drop by nearly 5 cents in the past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of gas in South Carolina is continuing to get cheaper, dropping 4.5 cents in the past week.

South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.89 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 43.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.29 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.34 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.42 per gallon, a difference of $1.08 per gallon.

“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”

De Haan predicts a mix of slight decreases and potential increases in gas prices for the near future.

The national average price of gasoline remains unchanged, averaging $4.23 per gallon today. The national average is up 62.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.38 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.