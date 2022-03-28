ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

SC gas prices drop by nearly 5 cents in the past week

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzpQn_0eryZCkr00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of gas in South Carolina is continuing to get cheaper, dropping 4.5 cents in the past week.

South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.89 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 43.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.29 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.34 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.42 per gallon, a difference of $1.08 per gallon.

Find the cheapest gas in the area

“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”

De Haan predicts a mix of slight decreases and potential increases in gas prices for the near future.

The national average price of gasoline remains unchanged, averaging $4.23 per gallon today. The national average is up 62.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.38 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

The cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas

(NEXSTAR) – Gas prices keep climbing higher and show no sign of stopping. Not every station has the same prices, of course. But saving money at the pump doesn’t just mean knowing where to fill up – it also helps to know when to fill up. In general, gas prices tend to be lowest at the beginning of the week, […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
KOEL 950 AM

Should Government Send Out Gas Price Stimulus Checks?

Gas prices remain at near-record highs. Inflation is the worst it has been since the 1980s. Americans are hurting economically and Congress is looking at possibly sending out more help similar to stimulus checks that people received during the pandemic. WQAD reports that one proposal being suggested by House Democrats...
INCOME TAX
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s What a Gallon of Gas Cost the Year You Were Born

As gas prices spike to historic levels, it’s hard not to remember the good old days — but how good were they, really?. Adjusting for inflation gives an apples-to-apples comparison to the numbers we’re seeing today. Using data from the U.S. Department of Energy as well as the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, let’s take a look at 50 years of gas prices.
TRAFFIC
GATOR 99.5

Stimulus Checks to Help Pay for Gas? Lawmakers Are Considering It

There has been a little bit of good news on the rising cost of fuel front. AAA, the American Automobile Association's daily check of gas prices around the nation has shown that prices have been pretty steady or actually falling for the past few days. That doesn't mean they are still outrageous and that doesn't mean you and I couldn't and wouldn't appreciate a little help in paying those higher prices.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#South Carolinians
Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
CBS News

U.S. gas prices dip as oil drops below $100 a barrel

Americans can expect a measure of relief for record high gas prices as oil recedes to less than $100 a barrel, analysts said. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 49 cents to $96.93 a barrel on Wednesday. down from around $130 a barrel last week — its highest level since 2008. Oil prices are falling as Russia and Ukraine leaders reportedly discuss a possible ceasefire, according to investment bank UBS.
TRAFFIC
kmvt

Cost of crude oil slips, record setting gas prices press pause

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After reaching $123 per barrel last week, AAA says that the cost of crude oil has dropped in recent days and is currently trading near $102 per barrel. If the trend continues, it could bring some relief to a gasoline market that is besieged by record-breaking prices.
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Maryland’s Gas Tax Holiday Would Drop Prices Up to 36 Cents Per Gallon

Gas prices are surging across the U.S., and little is being done to combat it. As of March 18, the average price for gas in the U.S. reached $4.24, although states like California and Nevada are seeing significantly higher prices at the pumps. While state lawmakers have acknowledged the severity of the issue, only Maryland proposed a gas tax holiday to address the issue.
MARYLAND STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Stimulus proposal for soaring gas prices

As gas prices continue to rise with inflation and the Russia and Ukraine conflict, some Democrats are proposing new stimulus payments. The payments would be under the Gas Rebate Act of 2022. This would give Americans $100 per month plus $100 for each dependent for the remainder of 2022. This...
TRAFFIC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy