Conshohocken, PA

SORA West’s town square taking shape in Conshohocken

morethanthecurve.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe parked in the SORA West parking garage on Saturday for the parade. That gave us an opportunity to get a good look at the town square that is located between AmerisourceBergen’s corporate...

morethanthecurve.com

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Aerie to open in Southlake Town Square

An Aerie store will be coming soon to Southlake Town Square and will be located at 167 Grand Ave., according to the town square’s website. Aerie sells a variety of women’s clothing, with an emphasis on bras, underwear and activewear. Renovations on the store's space will begin June 6 and are expected to be completed by Aug. 18, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The store does not yet have an opening date or phone number. www.ae.com/us/en/c/aerie/cat4840006?pagetype=clp www.southlaketownsquare.com/shop/aerie.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WBRE

Pizza Hut’s new locations: How do pizza lovers feel?

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pizza Hut has started work on two new locations in Kingston and Pittston. Many residents want to know why a national chain would try to come back to an area with such a strong local pizza presence. Northeastern Pennsylvania is known for its pizza and locals have no problem letting you know […]
KINGSTON, PA
Wichita Eagle

The latest home for OpenStudios is a chance for Towne West Square to draw visitors

At a time when Towne West Square is short on tenants and shoppers, OpenStudios is one nontraditional way for mall management to bring in visitors. The Fisch Haus art collective on Commerce Street has the nonprofit Fisch Bowl that runs OpenStudios, which makes arrangements to do temporary art studios and exhibits at spaces that property owners need to activate.
ENTERTAINMENT
New York YIMBY |

50 Trinity Place’s Façade Continues to Take Shape in Financial District, Manhattan

Exterior work continues to progress on 50 Trinity Place, a 28-story Aloft Hotel in the Financial District. Designed by Peter Poon Architects and developed by FIT Investment Corporation, which purchased the property for $15 million in 2012, the 77,310-square-foot reinforced concrete tower will yield 173 guest rooms. Cauldwell Wingate is serving as the general contractor for the project, which is located at the corner of Trinity Place and Rector Street, diagonally across from Trinity Church.
MANHATTAN, NY
Cat Country 107.3

What’s Coming to Route 9 in Northfield NJ?

It's always a positive sign for the local economy to see new building construction happening. In Northfield, that's the case on New Road, Route 9. Almost across the street from the Wawa (let's call it a "Classic Wawa") a new building has been springing up pretty quickly. We know that...

