ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Warhol-Prince Photo Case Brings Fair Use Fight to High Court (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court will review a ruling that an Andy Warhol print infringed a photo of Prince as it weighs non-software fair use for the first time in decades. The Andy Warhol Foundation told the high court that a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit decision threatened “draconian...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Andy Warhol's Prince paintings could draw Supreme Court review, experts say

(Reuters) - A case spurred by Andy Warhol's paintings of the rock star Prince may prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to redefine what artists can legally take from others' work. The Andy Warhol Foundation asked the court in December to overturn a decision upholding a photographer's infringement claims over the Prince paintings, saying it "casts a cloud of legal uncertainty over an entire genre of visual art."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Roy Orbison
The Independent

Race-based questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘mirrors’ experience of Thurgood Marshall

The aggressive, race-based questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson mirrored the treatment doled out to the first Black justice Thurgood Marshall more than 50 year ago, a top legal scholar has said.Ahead of this week’s questioning of Jackson by members of the Senate judiciary committee, an event marked by performances by some Republican senators widely condemned for their dishonesty, grand-standing and even rudeness, legal scholar Margaret Russell took a look at the experience of Marshall, who made history in 1967 when Lyndon Johnson nominated him to be the first Black justice on the Supreme Court.Russell, an associate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Proud Boys Leader Caught With Memo on Seizing 7 Government Buildings: Report

Enrique Tarrio, the former head of the Proud Boys charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was reportedly caught with a memo detailing a plan to take over several government buildings that day. The New York Times reports the memo, dubbed “1776 Returns,” laid out a plan to surveil and seize seven buildings in total, but not the Capitol building. The targets reportedly included the Supreme Court along with six House and Senate office buildings. The nine-page memo is said to have called for recruiting 50 people to seize each government building, encouraging them to appear “unsuspecting” at first before “causing trouble” to divert the attention of security guards so that others can occupy the facilities. Sources cited by the Times said it was not clear who authored the memo, but that it appeared to have been provided to Tarrio by a girlfriend. Tarrio, who was arrested last week for allegedly plotting along with several other Proud Boys to take part in the insurrection, has not been accused of actually using the document for actions carried out that day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Use#Vanity Fair#Derivatives#Lower Court#The U S Supreme Court#U S Court Of Appeals#New York University#The Supreme Court#Acuff Rose Music Inc#Live Crew
Rolling Stone

Film Crew Recorded Illicit Pre-Insurrection Meeting Between Proud Boys and Oath Keepers: Court Document

Click here to read the full article. A documentary film crew attended an illicit, parking-garage meetup between the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers in downtown Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, according to a memo filed by prosecutors seeking to keep Enrique Tarrio locked up pending trial. Tarrio was the National Chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The Proud Boys are a violent “Western chauvinist” organization designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group. Tarrio faces federal conspiracy charges for attempting to obstruct Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory...
WASHINGTON, DC
Vogue Magazine

Congress Just Passed a Bill to Ban Race-Based Hair Discrimination

In what feels like an increasingly rare win for progressive values in the U.S., the House of Representatives voted 235-189 on Friday to pass the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act, a bill that seeks to ban race-based hair discrimination in employment and against those participating in federally assisted programs, housing programs, and public accommodations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Refuses to Hear Medicaid Challenge, But Justices Alito, Thomas, and Gorsuch Had Some Thoughts About HHS Use of Private Entities to Make Rules

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch appeared displeased in an official statement Monday that legal “complications” deprived them of an opportunity to rule on a problematic and costly Medicaid rule. The Supreme Court of the United States denied certiorari Monday in Texas v. Commissioner of Internal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'Law schools are in crisis. The truth doesn't matter much. The game is to signal one's virtue': Yale law school professor who tackled woke mob at free speech event says future of the rule of law in the US is in crisis

A Yale Law School professor warned that the truth has become irrelevant to the rule of law after she was criticized for trying to calm a woke mob of students who tried to close down a free speech debate. Kate Stith, who moderated a debate between progressive and conservative guest...
COLLEGES
NBC News

Trump and his children agree to sit for depositions in civil fraud suit

Former President Donald Trump and his adult children have agreed to sit for depositions in a lawsuit filed by investors who allege the family conned them into making bad investments in businesses the Trumps were promoting. According to a Friday court filing, the former president is scheduled for a June...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. court dismisses D.C. antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

March 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. court dismissed a lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc on Friday that accused the company of antitrust violations for barring third-party sellers from offering better deals for their products elsewhere. Judge Hiram Puig-Lugo of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia granted Amazon’s motion to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy