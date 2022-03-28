ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

China Eastern Airlines crash: Second black box recovered

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFGB5_0eryYFIP00

Recovery crews have found the second data recorder from the crash of China Eastern Airlines MU5735.

The flight crashed last week, killing all 132 people on board, Reuters reported.

The Boeing 737-800 was at cruising altitude when it plunged thousands of feet before crashing into a mountainside in southern China, The Associated Press reported.

The black box, which was the flight data recorder, has been sent to Beijing to be analyzed and could shed light on why the flight fell so quickly at about 31,000 feet per minute, according to data compiled by Flightradar24, Reuters reported.

Air traffic controllers tried to get in touch with the pilots multiple times during the rapid descent, but the flight crew did not respond, the AP reported.

The data recorder was found about 5 feet underground and about 130 feet from the point of impact, according to Zhu Tao, the head of aviation safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The device was badly damaged.

“Parts of the recorder were seriously damaged, but the outside of the storage unit was in fairly good condition,” Zhu said, according to Reuters.

The other black box, the cockpit voice recorder, had been found on Wednesday and is already in Beijing.

Officials announced Saturday that there were no survivors and that they had identified 120 people on board through DNA analysis, the AP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pilots of doomed China Eastern flight 5735 failed to respond to multiple calls after tipping into nosedive

Pilots of the Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight that crashed after a steep nosedive failed to respond to China’s air traffic controllers despite repeated calls being made, including after the plane’s altitude started to dip rapidly.Flight MU5735 crashed from an altitude of almost 29,000ft into a mountainous and forested area in southern China’s Guangxi province where it caught fire on Monday.The plane, carrying 132 people including flight crew, was flying from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province to Guangzhou in Guangdong province.An official from China’s air traffic controllers said at a press conference, the government’s first official briefing on...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

China plane crash: Human remains found after Boeing 737 with 132 people on board smashed into mountains

Human remains have been found by search teams scouring the crash site of the Boeing 737-800 airplane that nosedived mid-flight in Guangxi province of China on Monday.Rescue teams found human tissue around the aircraft wreckage after scanning a total 46,000 sq metres as of Wednesday evening, reported state-run Global Times.Wallets, identity, and bank cards have been recovered from the site as well.The material has been sent to an investigation team, officials were quoted as saying on Wednesday night.The search area was expanded to locate the plane’s second black box, which is key to figuring out why the plane unexpectedly...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Eastern Airlines#Southern China#Black Box#Beijing#Reuters#The Associated Press#Ap#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Boeing
Country
China
The Independent

China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Boeing 737 MAX Jet Headed Toward China Completion Plant - Sources

A Boeing 737 MAX jet that took off from Seattle on Monday is en route to the manufacturer's completion plant in China, two industry sources said, in a sign the model is closer to returning to commercial flights there after a three-year grounding. Flight tracking websites showed the plane, painted...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC San Diego

China Boeing 737 Plane Crash: No Reports Yet of Bodies Or Survivors

BEIJING — No bodies or survivors have yet been found from the China Eastern Airlines crash as of Tuesday morning, Chinese state media said. The domestic flight on a Boeing 737-800, which was carrying 132 people, nosedived Monday afternoon in the southern region of Guangxi, China's aviation authority confirmed.
WORLD
The Independent

India places Boeing 737 aircraft under ‘surveillance’ after China plane crash

India has decided to put three airline carriers that have Boeing 737 fleets under “enhanced surveillance” following a plane crash in southern China with 132 people on board.The Indian carriers include SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express.“Flight safety is serious business and we are closely studying the situation,” said Arun Kumar, the chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India. “In the interim, we are focusing on enhanced surveillance of our 737 fleets.”On Monday, a China Eastern Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 flight, which was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed on a wooded mountainside in the country’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

China is searching for clues to explain the mysterious trajectory of China Eastern plane before it crashed

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Investigators are still searching for survivors of the Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed into a mountainside in a remote corner of China's southwestern Guangxi province Monday potentially killing all 132 people on board.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
People

No Survivors Found After China Eastern Airlines Flight Crashes with 132 on Board: State Media

No one is reported to have survived after a China Eastern Airlines flight tragically crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday, according to multiple outlets. The Boeing 737-800 had 132 people aboard, including 123 passengers and nine crew members. On Tuesday, The New York Times and CNN reported that no survivors have been found, citing Chinese state media.
ACCIDENTS
PBS NewsHour

What we know about the China Eastern plane crash

BEIJING — The crash of a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet in China’s southwest started a fire big enough to be seen from space and forced rescuers to search a rugged, remote mountainside. One day after the China Eastern Airlines flight plunged from the sky, there are more questions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
78K+
Followers
98K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy