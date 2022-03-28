ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple reportedly cutting back on production of new iPhone SE

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is reportedly cutting production for the new third-generation iPhone SE just weeks after launch due to uncertainty caused by current global conflict and alleged low demand, according to...

Digital Trends

The best Apple iPhone SE (2022) cases

If you intend to upgrade your iPhone SE (2020) model in favor of Apple’s brand new iPhone SE (2022), available beginning March 19, we have some great news: You do not have to buy a brand new case. The newest iPhone SE third-generation models — sometimes referred to as the iPhone SE 3 — are the exact same dimensions as the SE 2, so you can simply transfer your beloved case to your new phone. That said, if this is your first purchase of an iPhone SE, or you’d like to pick a fresh case for a brand new phone, we’ve gathered some of the best cases available.
Phone Arena

Apple’s iPhone SE 5G first to be made with low-carbon aluminum

Apple's first phone made with low-carbon aluminum produced as part of its $4.7B Green Bonds investment initiative will be the new iPhone SE, the company announced in a press release. The move is logical, as this is the cheapest 5G iPhone that will sell in many millions, so the more...
TechCrunch

Review: Apple's 2022 iPhone SE still delivers solid value

Even as Apple has retained the smaller 4.7” screen and the Touch ID authentication system, it has aggressively ramped the internals of the SE models — making them incredibly performant per dollar. The 2022 model runs on the A15 Bionic chip, which also powers its top of the line iPhone 13 Pro. This is not a parts-bin iPhone from a core computing perspective.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#New Iphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Nikkei Asia#Airpods
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
buzzfeednews.com

The New iPhone SE Feels Like Getting Back Together With A Toxic Ex

IPhone SE is taller than the iPhone 13 Mini, but with less screen. The new iPhone SE costs $429, which is significantly cheaper than any of the other latest Apple models. So if price is your top priority (and unless you’re Elon Musk, price on a new iPhone is important — they’re all really expensive!), the SE should win.
BGR.com

Apple’s new iPhone SE 3 is sold out, which shouldn’t be a surprise

Contrary to rumors and expectations, the iPhone SE 3 costs $429, or. than its predecessor. Despite that, the iPhone SE 3 sold out three days after preorders opened. That might sound surprising considering that the iPhone SE 3 looks just like the iPhone 8 that Apple released all the way back in 2017. And the iPhone 8 was basically a recycled iPhone 6 from 2014 in terms of design.
