Cajun Heartland State Fair set to begin in May

KATC News
KATC News
 20 hours ago
The Cajun Heartland State Fair will return to the CAJUNDOME grounds Thursday, May 26 through Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The 2022 CHSF will feature some exciting new amusement rides, free attractions and entertainment offerings.

More event information will be shared over the coming months but this page: www.cajundome.com/events/chsf2022 will have the latest updates.

Advance discounted ride tickets and wristband vouchers are scheduled to go on sale this Friday, April 1, 2022, through May 25, 2022, but early bird discounts are limited, organizers say.

New this year, is the #BIGSHOT VIP Pass. The Pass, valued at $275 by organizers, includes admission into the fair each day, two (2) unlimited ride wristband vouchers that can be redeemed on the day of your choice, music grandstand VIP tent admission with restroom access, admission into the Opening Night VIP crawfish boil, plus a CHSF swag bag for $100 per person. VIP passes are limited and only available in advance of the Fair.

The plans include the return of back ride operator Gold Star Amusements games and free attractions such as the Circus Hollywood, featuring a Big Top circus with nightly performances, the Giraffic Menagerie and Petting Zoo, Racing Pigs and Pony and Camel Rides and the return of the Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures featuring a mobile museum and interactive dinosaur walks.

The grandstand line-up will feature live music daily, with headliners including Rodney Atkins, Jameson Rodgers, Joe Nichols, CUPID and more. To see the complete line-up, visit CAJUNDOME.com.

Food and merchandise vendors are welcome to register to participate in the event and can find more information at www.cajundome.com/events/chsf2022. Sponsorship information is also available online.

KATC News

KATC News

