Today’s Entry: Hey Brian, seems gas prices in Florida are raising faster/higher than most states even New York and PA. Any thoughts on why?. Bottom Line: Perception and reality can be two different things. That said, you're on point that during the recent surge in gas prices to record highs in Florida, prices rose from slightly below the national average to above average. Over the past week, we’ve regularly been sitting about two cents above the national average. Now, when you’re filling up, you're certainly not feeling as though you’re getting good regular value, but guess what... Floridians generally are when compared to other states. That is at least once you’ve accounted for imposed taxes on gas.

