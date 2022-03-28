Your Weekly Horoscope Suggests Wild Thoughts & New Moon Manifestations

Click here to read the full article.

Things are finally heating up (!) and your weekly horoscope for March 28 to April 2 will help you capitalize on the energy. A whopping three luminaries will be in the sign of the Ram: the sun, moon, and Mercury, along with the healing asteroid, Chiron. To begin, a new moon in—naturally—Aries finds us on Thursday.

Whereas the full moon favors release, now is the time to rev up those manifestations . This is doubly true due to the dawn of the astrological new year. By the next Aries season, what do you hope to have achieved? Meditate on this question, and write down your goals ahead of the new moon. Try to allow yourself to think vast, wild thoughts—but remember, if you find yourself stumbling over the next few seasons, any progress is better than none. Perhaps you need to extend yourself the same courtesy and kindness you do for others, astro babes, and silence the harsh critic within. What would happen if you did?

Beyond Luna’s fresh phase, the sun in Aries conjuncts Mercury (the planet of communication) in the same sign on Sunday, so beware of your words coming across stronger than intended. Let the power of the cosmos be your editor and think before you speak. Best of luck wrapping up March to your heart’s content, and we’ll see you next week to greet April with abundance.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Start the week by getting closer to your friends and building mature relationships when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your friendship zone on Monday. While it can be difficult to make and maintain friendships, setting healthy boundaries can help you build stronger bonds.

While you’re building those new relationships, give your look an update when the new moon is in your sign on Thursday. As you become more social and meet new people, put your best foot forward try out new looks. Have fun with your style!

Continue to put yourself out there when the sun conjoins Mercury in your sign on Saturday. This is an ideal time for you to charm people in all situations, from landing an important account at work to asking someone out to taking the lead on a major project. If you want something, Aries, go out and get it!

Taurus

Start the week by doing some serious networking to develop solid working relationships when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your career zone on Monday. If you want to achieve something or reach a higher social status , it’s all about who you know.

After a busy month, use the last day of March to recharge your social batteries during the new moon in Aries on Thursday. With the moon in your privacy zone, direct that Aries fire toward keeping you warm and healing yourself. This is an ideal day to practice mindfulness, meditation, or exercises that can burn off restless energy.

The week concludes with some juicy gossip when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your privacy zone on Saturday. A private conversation could bring some secrets to the surface that you’ll be sworn to keep. Keep those secrets without revealing your own. Mum’s the word, Taurus.

Gemini

After a long talk with a friend, you might realize that you were wrong about someone when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your expansion zone on Monday. While this is a humbling experience, be the bigger person and use it as a chance to learn and grow. It’s okay to admit you’re wrong, Gemini.

Spend the last day of March making new friends during the new moon in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your social zone encourages you to enjoy a spontaneous night out and have some fun. It’s easy to make some friends and some magic.

Continue to be social and catch up with your friends when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your friendship zone on Saturday. Whether you’re connecting online or in person, you’ll have plenty to talk about as you cover every subject in the book. It is your specialty, after all!

Cancer

Your relationships start to shift and change this week when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your shared resources zone on Monday. Whether you’re moving in together or pooling your money, remember to set boundaries to keep the relationship healthy. Learning to adult togethe r is a great way to bond.

Then, take some action on your career goals when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your public image zone encourages you to think about goals you wish to reach during this lunar cycle. Taking small actions in your professional life could lead to big results.

Be vocal about what you want, especially when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your career zone on Saturday. This is an ideal day to give a presentation, speak professionally, and make career connections to help you get ahead. Speak boldly and make big moves, Cancer.

Leo

Begin the week by negotiating contracts and making some deals when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your partnership zone on Monday. If you’ve been feuding with someone, Leo, this is a good day to bury the hatchet and move on.

Spend the last day of the month having an adventure when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. The new moon in your travel zone encourages you to have some fun while expanding your mind. Spend the day going to a museum, visiting a historic landmark, or taking a hike in a nature park.

Continue on your quest for self-discovery when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your expansion zone on Saturday. This is an ideal day to do some deep thinking about your morals and beliefs. You might even come up with a new philosophy on life .

Virgo

Having someone to keep you accountable will help you be more productive when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your habit zone on Monday. Whether you need a fitness buddy or are addicted to your phone, if you’re struggling with something, ask a friend to help you.

Then, empower yourself to boldly make some changes in your life when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your transformation zone encourages you to leave behind everything that isn’t serving you and make some important steps to change your life, even if you have to dive into it headfirst.

Spend the weekend getting intimate when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your intimacy zone on Saturday. This is a period of rebirth in which you can use your words to build important bonds. This can change and strengthen your relationships for the better, Virgo.

Libra

The countdown to April begins on a fun, enjoyable note when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your pleasure zone on Monday. This is a great time to express your feelings to your partner in unique ways as you allow your love to bloom. It might be time to get serious with your special someone , Libra.

Then, take action to get what you desire when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your partnership zone encourages you to take your relationships to the next level. From forming a business partnership to ending a conflict, start a new chapter tonight.

Keep those partnerships going when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your partnership zone on Saturday. This is a great day to strike a deal with someone, reach an agreement, or just sharpen your negotiating skills. You’re going to need them very soon, so start practicing.

Scorpio

Launch your week by doing some serious adulting in your family relationships when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your family zone on Monday. You’ll need to show certain family members that you aren’t a child anymore, which could lead to some tension if you have to prove yourself worthy of their respect.

Then, start some healthy new routines during the new moon in Aries and your habit zone on Thursday. This is a great day to develop a solid workout routine or a new way of working that will increase your productivity in your career. You have some big goals to reach, Scorpio, so start taking action!

Continue that productivity toward the weekend when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your habit zone on Saturday. This is a great day to catch up on any lingering work you’re behind on or start a new project.

Sagittarius

If you need to have a serious conversation, do it when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your communication zone on Monday. This is a great day to set boundaries in your relationships while saying it in a way that doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings. Be gentle, Sagittarius.

After all that seriousness, spend the rest of the week having fun when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your pleasure zone encourages you to have a wild night out. This is the perfect time to attend a concert, start a creative project, or begin a brand-new love affair.

Keep the good times rolling when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your pleasure zone on Saturday. Spend the weekend expressing yourself in creative ways by painting, drawing, writing, or dancing. You can have fun by yourself or invite your partner to enjoy the pleasure.

Capricorn

Friendship and money don’t mix, Capricorn. It’s a lesson you’ll learn very quickly when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your value zone on Monday. Set firm boundaries about your finances with your loved ones so you don’t ruin your valued relationships .

If you’re looking for a new place to live, you might have some luck when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. With the moon in your home zone, you might find the perfect place to call your own. This is a great time to go apartment shopping, decorate your space, or put a down payment on your dream home.

Then, spend the weekend with your family when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your family zone on Saturday. This is the perfect day to invite your family over for a big dinner. Catch up with your loved ones and enjoy their company. Have fun!

Aquarius

Your week begins with a serious wake-up call when Venus conjoins Saturn in your sign on Monday. Your relationships give you a new perspective on how you behave. You might have to do some growing up as you improve your manners.

The week continues to see you doing a lot of adulting when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your communication zone encourages you to take care of all the little things you’ve been putting off all month like paying bills, getting groceries, and making appointments. Get them done, Aquarius.

Finish up all your errands now so you can have some fun this weekend when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your communication zone on Saturday. This is a great day to call your friends or even take a trip to visit them. You have some stories to share.

Pisces

Your week begins on a quiet note as you reflect on your important relationships when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your privacy zone on Monday. Whether you’re ending a secret relationship, moving on from a relationship you’ve outgrown, or blocking someone on social media, it could be a day of bittersweet endings.

Afterward, treat yourself to something nice during the new moon in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your value zone encourages you to take care of yourself, whether it’s by putting money in a saving account for later or giving yourself a little treat. You’ve earned it, Pisces!

However, you’ll need to get serious about your financial situation when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries on Saturday. Now is a great time to take a good look at your spending and brainstorm ways you can make some extra cash with a good side hustle.