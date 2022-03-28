ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Your Weekly Horoscope Suggests Wild Thoughts & New Moon Manifestations

By Horoscope.com
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 21 hours ago

Click here to read the full article.

Things are finally heating up (!) and your weekly horoscope for March 28 to April 2 will help you capitalize on the energy.  A whopping three luminaries will be in the sign of the Ram: the sun, moon, and Mercury, along with the healing asteroid, Chiron. To begin, a new moon in—naturally—Aries finds us on Thursday.

Whereas the full moon favors release, now is the time to rev up those manifestations . This is doubly true due to the dawn of the astrological new year. By the next Aries season, what do you hope to have achieved? Meditate on this question, and write down your goals ahead of the new moon. Try to allow yourself to think vast, wild thoughts—but remember, if you find yourself stumbling over the next few seasons, any progress is better than none. Perhaps you need to extend yourself the same courtesy and kindness you do for others, astro babes, and silence the harsh critic within. What would happen if you did?

Beyond Luna’s fresh phase, the sun in Aries conjuncts Mercury (the planet of communication) in the same sign on Sunday, so beware of your words coming across stronger than intended. Let the power of the cosmos be your editor and think before you speak. Best of luck wrapping up March to your heart’s content, and we’ll see you next week to greet April with abundance.

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

Start the week by getting closer to your friends and building mature relationships when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your friendship zone on Monday. While it can be difficult to make and maintain friendships, setting healthy boundaries can help you build stronger bonds.

While you’re building those new relationships, give your look an update when the new moon is in your sign on Thursday. As you become more social and meet new people, put your best foot forward try out new looks. Have fun with your style!

Continue to put yourself out there when the sun conjoins Mercury in your sign on Saturday. This is an ideal time for you to charm people in all situations, from landing an important account at work to asking someone out to taking the lead on a major project. If you want something, Aries, go out and get it!

Taurus

Start the week by doing some serious networking to develop solid working relationships when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your career zone on Monday. If you want to achieve something or reach a higher social status , it’s all about who you know.

After a busy month, use the last day of March to recharge your social batteries during the new moon in Aries on Thursday. With the moon in your privacy zone, direct that Aries fire toward keeping you warm and healing yourself. This is an ideal day to practice mindfulness, meditation, or exercises that can burn off restless energy.

The week concludes with some juicy gossip when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your privacy zone on Saturday. A private conversation could bring some secrets to the surface that you’ll be sworn to keep. Keep those secrets without revealing your own. Mum’s the word, Taurus.

Gemini

After a long talk with a friend, you might realize that you were wrong about someone when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your expansion zone on Monday. While this is a humbling experience, be the bigger person and use it as a chance to learn and grow. It’s okay to admit you’re wrong, Gemini.

Spend the last day of March making new friends during the new moon in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your social zone encourages you to enjoy a spontaneous night out and have some fun. It’s easy to make some friends and some magic.

Continue to be social and catch up with your friends when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your friendship zone on Saturday. Whether you’re connecting online or in person, you’ll have plenty to talk about as you cover every subject in the book. It is your specialty, after all!

Cancer

Your relationships start to shift and change this week when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your shared resources zone on Monday. Whether you’re moving in together or pooling your money, remember to set boundaries to keep the relationship healthy. Learning to adult togethe r is a great way to bond.

Then, take some action on your career goals when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your public image zone encourages you to think about goals you wish to reach during this lunar cycle. Taking small actions in your professional life could lead to big results.

Be vocal about what you want, especially when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your career zone on Saturday. This is an ideal day to give a presentation, speak professionally, and make career connections to help you get ahead. Speak boldly and make big moves, Cancer.

Leo

Begin the week by negotiating contracts and making some deals when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your partnership zone on Monday. If you’ve been feuding with someone, Leo, this is a good day to bury the hatchet and move on.

Spend the last day of the month having an adventure when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. The new moon in your travel zone encourages you to have some fun while expanding your mind. Spend the day going to a museum, visiting a historic landmark, or taking a hike in a nature park.

Continue on your quest for self-discovery when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your expansion zone on Saturday. This is an ideal day to do some deep thinking about your morals and beliefs. You might even come up with a new philosophy on life .

Virgo

Having someone to keep you accountable will help you be more productive when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your habit zone on Monday. Whether you need a fitness buddy or are addicted to your phone, if you’re struggling with something, ask a friend to help you.

Then, empower yourself to boldly make some changes in your life when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your transformation zone encourages you to leave behind everything that isn’t serving you and make some important steps to change your life, even if you have to dive into it headfirst.

Spend the weekend getting intimate when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your intimacy zone on Saturday. This is a period of rebirth in which you can use your words to build important bonds. This can change and strengthen your relationships for the better, Virgo.

Libra

The countdown to April begins on a fun, enjoyable note when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your pleasure zone on Monday. This is a great time to express your feelings to your partner in unique ways as you allow your love to bloom. It might be time to get serious with your special someone , Libra.

Then, take action to get what you desire when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your partnership zone encourages you to take your relationships to the next level. From forming a business partnership to ending a conflict, start a new chapter tonight.

Keep those partnerships going when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your partnership zone on Saturday. This is a great day to strike a deal with someone, reach an agreement, or just sharpen your negotiating skills. You’re going to need them very soon, so start practicing.

Scorpio

Launch your week by doing some serious adulting in your family relationships when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your family zone on Monday. You’ll need to show certain family members that you aren’t a child anymore, which could lead to some tension if you have to prove yourself worthy of their respect.

Then, start some healthy new routines during the new moon in Aries and your habit zone on Thursday. This is a great day to develop a solid workout routine or a new way of working that will increase your productivity in your career. You have some big goals to reach, Scorpio, so start taking action!

Continue that productivity toward the weekend when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your habit zone on Saturday. This is a great day to catch up on any lingering work you’re behind on or start a new project.

Sagittarius

If you need to have a serious conversation, do it when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your communication zone on Monday. This is a great day to set boundaries in your relationships while saying it in a way that doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings. Be gentle, Sagittarius.

After all that seriousness, spend the rest of the week having fun when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your pleasure zone encourages you to have a wild night out. This is the perfect time to attend a concert, start a creative project, or begin a brand-new love affair.

Keep the good times rolling when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your pleasure zone on Saturday. Spend the weekend expressing yourself in creative ways by painting, drawing, writing, or dancing. You can have fun by yourself or invite your partner to enjoy the pleasure.

Capricorn

Friendship and money don’t mix, Capricorn. It’s a lesson you’ll learn very quickly when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your value zone on Monday. Set firm boundaries about your finances with your loved ones so you don’t ruin your valued relationships .

If you’re looking for a new place to live, you might have some luck when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. With the moon in your home zone, you might find the perfect place to call your own. This is a great time to go apartment shopping, decorate your space, or put a down payment on your dream home.

Then, spend the weekend with your family when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your family zone on Saturday. This is the perfect day to invite your family over for a big dinner. Catch up with your loved ones and enjoy their company. Have fun!

Aquarius

Your week begins with a serious wake-up call when Venus conjoins Saturn in your sign on Monday. Your relationships give you a new perspective on how you behave. You might have to do some growing up as you improve your manners.

The week continues to see you doing a lot of adulting when the new moon is in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your communication zone encourages you to take care of all the little things you’ve been putting off all month like paying bills, getting groceries, and making appointments. Get them done, Aquarius.

Finish up all your errands now so you can have some fun this weekend when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries and your communication zone on Saturday. This is a great day to call your friends or even take a trip to visit them. You have some stories to share.

Pisces

Your week begins on a quiet note as you reflect on your important relationships when Venus conjoins Saturn in Aquarius and your privacy zone on Monday. Whether you’re ending a secret relationship, moving on from a relationship you’ve outgrown, or blocking someone on social media, it could be a day of bittersweet endings.

Afterward, treat yourself to something nice during the new moon in Aries on Thursday. The moon in your value zone encourages you to take care of yourself, whether it’s by putting money in a saving account for later or giving yourself a little treat. You’ve earned it, Pisces!

However, you’ll need to get serious about your financial situation when the sun conjoins Mercury in Aries on Saturday. Now is a great time to take a good look at your spending and brainstorm ways you can make some extra cash with a good side hustle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0eryXo1v00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For April 2022

Aries – When Mercury moves into Taurus on April 10, your thoughts will be clearer and more concise than usual. You’ll have a relatively easy time coming to decisions because your goals and intentions will be crystal clear. Then, when Taurus season starts on April 20, things are going to calm down and level out after all of the excitement of your birthday. Even though you crave adventure, you need to enjoy the time in between events. Remember, life isn’t always going to be exciting. You have to learn to enjoy the dull moments, too. After all, there is beauty in the expected.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, You’re Doing So Much Healing This Week

The vibes may feel off this week, and if you’re feeling distance from the things you love, it’s no wonder. This week begins with romantic Venus joining forces with stoic Saturn, which can change the temperature from “hot” to “cold”. Although you may feel like the spark is fading away, it’s also giving you a sobering outlook on your relationships and encouraging you to strengthen your sense of integrity. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 28, 2022 — Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius — remember, the only validation you can always rely on is the validation you give yourself.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect A Fresh Start In The Romance Department This Season

Spring is my favorite time of year for many reasons. For one, the sun will finally be hanging out in the sky for a bit longer, allowing everyone to feel like they have more time in the day (even though that’s not technically true). The weather is also starting to get warmer, and the world is starting to become colorful again after a long, gray winter. While there are certain zodiac signs that are filled with the energy to tackle their spring cleaning, there are a few signs that benefit from this season in other ways, particularly in the romance department. Valentine’s Day may be in the rearview, but spring 2022 will be the most romantic season for three zodiac signs, filling their relationships with a newfound excitement and vibrance.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope: 27th March to 2nd April, 2022

While the internet debates whether or not Aries is truly the horniest season, the cosmos conspires with us and against us. Mercury shifts under the stars of Aries on the 27th, making bold declarations and getting a little fresh when it so chooses. Meanwhile, Venus makes a conjunction to Saturn on the 28th, the final note of Venus’s difficult journey between Mars’s driving energy and Saturn’s penchant for restraint. Saturn’s leash loosens after the conjunction, and Venus gets a taste of freedom under the stars of Aquarius, just in time for the new moon in Aries on April first. An Aries new moon buzzes with possibility and with untapped potential but it’s not without baggage. A conjunction to the asteroids Chiron and Pallas in Aries speaks to old wounds, especially wounds to one’s pride and those between close friends, which might be influencing our movements. Mercury makes a conjunction with Chiron on the second, laying the difficult cards on the table. To come to the table, to play, one must be as ready to lose as they are to win.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Moon#Worm Moon#Mercury#Chiron
Elite Daily

This Week Will Be Intense, But These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Thriving Anyway

Aries season in session and this cardinal fire sign is showing you that fear is no match for your bravery. If you set your mind to something, nothing in the world can hold you back from it, especially if you welcome challenges with open arms. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 28, 2022 — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — you’re achieving incredible things right now, so embrace every step of the journey.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

March 2022 horoscopes predict a month of lucky breakthroughs

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The universe has brought you powerful intuition and dreams as of late, Aries, and this trend will continue in March. A new moon in the most private sector of your sky arrives on the second, unlocking even more visions and daydreams for you. Use this energy to truly dig deep within you to decide what you’d like to manifest in the year to come. Healing, relaxation and meditation could nourish you deeply. However, get ready for your social life to erupt as Venus and Mars dance into this zone beginning the sixth, for weeks to come. You’ll be feeling quite popular and festive, so shake it up on the town with your crew. Online dating will go especially well for singles. Next, a full moon in your productivity arena arrives on the 18th, bringing culmination to an important employment project. You could be polishing off a big endeavor for your job, switching employers or decide it’s time to move in a new professional direction. Happily, when the sun ignites your zodiac sign beginning the 20th, a vibrant birthday season awaits! Celebrate life, Aries.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These zodiac signs should never date each other

Technically, any sign can fall in love with any other zodiac sign. However, not all love unions are written in the stars. Which two zodiac signs are most likely to set a house on fire (figuratively)? Let’s find out which zodiac signs should never date each other. Capricorn –...
RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Navigating Uncharted Territory This Week

You may be experiencing some unexpected turbulence this week, so grab on tight and prepare for landing. As you let go of the dreamy and mystical energy of Pisces season, it’s leaving you with a few final twists before this story comes to an end. However, just because something changes at the last minute doesn’t mean everything is bound to fall apart. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 14, 2022 — Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius — remember that no matter what happens, life has a way of throwing curveballs at you. But sometimes, these curveballs can lead to some beautiful synchronicities.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meditation
Refinery29

Your March Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Asking You To Trust Yourself

March brings a new season and some significant planetary shifts. March 2 brings the powerful new moon in Pisces, which will align us with our emotions. Venus and Mars enter Aquarius on March 6, making our goals more attainable. Then, on March 9, Mercury enters Pisces and urges us to lean into our intuition to comprehend matters. Soon enough, on March 27, the Planet of Communication moves into Aries, ushering in a time when everyone will be assertive and direct. The full moon in Virgo occurs on March 18, asking us to be of service to others. And the month closes on a fun, high-energy note, as the Spring Equinox, Aries season, and the astrological New Year all commence on March 20 — a day to remember.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These 4 zodiac signs are the worst people to tell your secrets to

We all have things in our lives that we would like to keep private. Whether it's about our personal lives, our families, or our professional lives. However, we frequently wind up disclosing such information to some of our closest friends. But is it possible for everyone to retain their secrets? Here are 4 zodiac signs who can't keep a secret for the life of them.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: Here's what each sign can expect in the month of April

April is going to be a month full of creativity, opportunities and fresh starts. As magical and intense April is, look out for what it brings your zodiac sign and prepare for anything that life holds for you this month. Capricorn. Fresh start! Remove everything from your life and home...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week, These 3 Zodiac Signs May Experience Some Uncomfortable Changes

There’s a *lot* happening in the sky this week. Although it may feel difficult and intense at times, there’s enough excitement to make it bearable. After all, the sun is now moving through confident and driven Aries, reminding you that challenges are also opportunities to prove yourself. Think of it like being on a road trip through the middle of nowhere. You may feel lost at times and there may be the bumps in the road, but the longer your drive, the more beautiful it gets. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 21, 2022 — Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius — you’re embracing each and every part of the experience.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Your Spring Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

March 20th brings the spring equinox, the beginning of the Aries season, and the astrological new year. With the planetary ingress and the flowers beginning to bud, comes a fresh vibe and energy that we're all welcoming with open arms. Curious how your zodiac sign will be affected? Check out...
LIFESTYLE
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (March 23-29)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The Carib people from Surinam quote their mysterious Snake Spirit as follows: "I am the force of the spirit of the lightning eel, the thunder ax, the stone. I am the force of the firefly; thunder and lightning have I created." I realize that what I'm about to say may sound far-fetched, but I suspect you will have access to powers that are comparable to the Snake Spirit's in the coming weeks. In fact, your state of being reminds me of how Aries poet Marge Piercy expressed her quests for inspiration: "When I work, I am pure as an angel tiger, and clear is my eye and hot my brain and silent all the whining grunting piglets of the appetites."
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 most rebellious signs

Everyone has a rebellious side. However, for some, it can be more intense than others and this may be due to their zodiac sign. If you find someone in your life extremely rebellious, why not ask them their zodiac sign to see if they are one of the top 5.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in March, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

It’s almost that time of year again when we can all re-emerge from the dreary depths of winter conditions and reconvene amid spring’s bloom. In the cosmos, this seasonal renewal is evident, as well: The month of March brings Aries season (the first sign of the zodiac calendar) and a happy meet-up of love and sex planets Venus and Mars in future-focused Aquarius. Together with a few other transits, these cosmic shifts are poised to bring the best day in March, astrologically, for each zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
NJ.com

Today’s daily horoscope for March 27, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What makes you want to hug someone, and what makes you want to yell? You’ll become more conscious of your triggers and start to develop plans to avoid unwanted states. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This is a backward day. What was right is now wrong;...
LIFESTYLE
Wicked Local

What does this week look? Horoscope writer Carolyn Miller has the answers

Any attempt to bulldoze others will backfire big this week. Think before you say or do something you’ll regret. What goes around comes around. A new person or opportunity comes into your life. It looks good but don’t be overeager. Step back. Show some reserve. Gemini. What’s done...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel The Full Worm Moon The Most

As winter recedes and spring rolls in—aka, as everything at Target becomes aggressively pastel and bunny-themed—our mental processes start to change. Gone are the days of quiet reflection and the steady and persistent scarfing of buttery noodles while watching The Tinder Swindler on Netflix. Now, it’s time for action and rebirth. As the animals and nature begins to sprout from the mud—so will you. This Friday, on March 18 at 3:20 a.m. EST, we will experience March’s Full Worm Moon. Named after the Native American moon, March’s Full Worm Moon references the season when earthworms begin to surface. So too will our internal selves begin to surface; let us lift our heads up, in search of novelty (and sun).
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy