Jacob Martin contract details: Jets DE has low cap hit in 2022

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Jets added to their pass rush depth when they signed former Texans defensive end Jacob Martin to a three-year, $15.5 million deal.

Like a lot of the contracts Joe Douglas offered this offseason, Martin’s comes with a low cap hit in 2022 before increasing in Year 2. His cap hits are $2.69 million in 2022, $6.15 million in 2023 and $4.65 million in 2024, according to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes.

Similarly, Martin’s base salary goes from $1.035 million in 2022 to $4.25 million in 2023 and then $3.5 million in 2024. He also has a $3.465 million signing bonus and roster bonuses in each of the next two seasons for $500,000 in 2022 and $750,000 in 2023. Martin can also earn $3 million in incentives in 2024.

Only Martin’s 2022 base salary and $1 million of his 2023 salary are guaranteed.

If the Jets cut Martin after the 2022 season, they’ll save $4 million but incur a $3.3 million dead cap hit. If they cut him after 2023, they’ll save $3.5 million with just $1.15 million in dead cap.

