Car runs through intersection and into dumpster enclosure at Doc's

BRADENTON – A 17-year-old driver was killed in the pre-dawn hours Sunday when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and landed in a pond. The teenager, whose identity has not been released, was headed west on 44th Avenue East east of 19th Street in Bradenton at 4:50 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle left the road and crossed a median, a sidewalk and a grassy shoulder before it overturned into a pond, coming to rest on its roof in the water, the report said.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO