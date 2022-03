It was 45 years ago Saturday (March 25th, 1977) that Daryl Hall & John Oates scored their first of six Number One hits, with “Rich Girl.” The R&B-tinged tune was the second single pulled from the previous year's Bigger Than The Both Of Us collection, and ended Barbra Streisand's three-week run on top of the charts with “Love Theme From A Star Is Born ('Evergreen').”

