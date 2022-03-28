ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On This Date: Tim McGraw Releases First Number 1 Single, “Don’t Take The Girl,” Back In 1994

By Brady Cox
 21 hours ago
I think every country music fan will agree that Tim McGraw was a force to be reckoned with from the ’90s to early 2000s.

We’re talking “I Like It, I Love It,” “Indian Outlaw,” “Something Like That,” “Everywhere,” “Where The Green Grass Grows,” “Live Like You Were Dying,” and the list goes on and on.

Needless to say, he played a key role in the genre’s growing mainstream popularity in the mid to late ’90s, to early 2000s, and it’s hard to deny.

With that being said, the man dropped one of his greatest hits on this date back in 1994, and it was no other than “Don’t Take The Girl.”

The groundbreaking song about going from the “ew, girls have cooties” childhood days, to growing up and seeing the beauty in them, was the country singers first ever number one hit on the Hot Country Songs chart.

It was also the second single from his sophomore album, Not A Moment Too Soon, which boasted other hits like “Down On The Farm,” and “Indian Outlaw.”

For any basic country music fan, this song has always been a “do not skip,” and it obviously paved the way for McGraw’s famed career.

