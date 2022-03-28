ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist killed in collision with Jeep in east valley

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 21 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old bicyclist is dead after getting struck by a Jeep Sunday night on the east side of the Las Vegas valley.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of S. Nellis Boulevard and E. Twain Avenue.

According to Metro police, a 33-year-old driver in a black Jeep was traveling south on Nellis toward the twain intersection and a bicyclist was riding south on the sidewalk of Nellis and also approaching the intersection.

The bicyclist left the sidewalk and began crossing Nellis and was struck after entering the Jeep’s path of travel, police said.

The bicyclist died at the scene. That person’s identity has not been released by the coroner’s office.

Police said the driver of the Jeep showed no signs of impairment. The crash is still under investigation.

The bicyclist’s death is the 37th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction since the beginning of 2022.

