RCF Connects, a philanthropic community foundation based in Richmond, is launching the Equity for Black Women and Girls Task Force led by its Board Chair Dr. Cynthia LeBlanc. The Task Force, a collaboration among community leaders, will generate an awareness campaign aimed at educating the public about inequities experienced by Black women and girls locally, as well as ensuring they gain access to the resources to help them prevail over and change “current policies, practices and attitudes that are root causes of the inequities” existing today, per the foundation.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO