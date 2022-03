Hold the front page. Amazon and Primark rank among the "most sustainable retailers" in a recent poll by Retail Week for a new report called: "Green Is The New Black".“The majority of consumers surveyed were found to be more likely to buy from a retailer or retail brand with strong ethical and sustainable credentials (55 per cent),” it found. Clearly, people value sustainability. But are they getting hoodwinked?Last week, The Independent also revealed that the number of ads banned due to greenwashing has tripled in just one year. The wool is being pulled over consumers’ eyes, as big brands are...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 32 MINUTES AGO