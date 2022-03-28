ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bryan Hughes appointed to Texas Senate finance committee

MINEOLA — Texas State Senator Bryan Hughes has been appointed to the Senate Committee on Finance. Senator Hughes has been a member of the Texas Senate for the last five years and was previously a House member for 14 years....

Reuters

U.S. sues Texas county, calls voting map discriminatory

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing a Texas county of adopting an electoral map that discriminates against Black and Hispanic voters. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, seeks to block implementation of Galveston County's 2021 redistricting plan for its...
WJTV 12

Mississippi Senate committee advances tax cut proposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Senate Finance Committee cleared a bill that would reduce the income tax, cut grocery taxes and provide a six-month gas tax suspension. According to Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.), the amended House Bill 531 includes no tax increases or growth triggers, and it would be implemented in eight years. […]
The Independent

An 11-year-old Texas trans activist pens letter to state legislators: 'I'm afraid I'll be taken from my mom'

When Texas legislators considered a pair of bills to criminalise gender-affirming care for transgender children last year, Kai Shappley, then 10 years old, told a roomful of officials that “it makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist”.Her powerful testimony to the state’s Senate Committee on State Affairs in 2021 went viral.Last month, Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive warning that gender-affirming care could come with “criminal penalties” after state Attorney General Ken Paxton declared puberty-suppressing drugs and other medically accepted treatments for transgender...
Western Iowa Today

Revised Bottle Bill Plan Passes Senate Committee

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans on an Iowa Senate committee a plan to make changes in Iowa’s Bottle Bill. The plan would triple the amount of deposit fees that go to redemption centers that accept empties and pay back the nickel deposits on cans and bottles. Democrats say the entire package of changes will crush the Bottle Bill. Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig says it’s time to stop waiting for grocers and beverage distributors to come up with a compromise. If the bill becomes law, beverage distributors would maintain mobile trailers that accept empties and the state’s beer excise tax would be reduced next year. The bill also says grocery stores could quit taking back cans and bottles in 2023.
TMZ.com

Sen. Ted Cruz Argues with MT Airport Staff, Cop Intervenes

7:55 AM PT -- Deputy Director of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Scott Humphrey, tells TMZ ... one of the airport's public safety officers was asked to help out with a "frustrated passenger" who had missed the check-in window for his flight, and rebooking options were limited. Humphrey says, "Once travel...
Western Iowa Today

Deposit Law Change Passes Senate Committee

(Des Moines, IA) — A proposal to revamp the law that requires a deposit on some bottles and cans has cleared a Senate subcommittee. Republican Senator Ken Rozenboom (ROH-zen-boom), of Oskaloosa, says one estimate finds the wholesale distributors of beer and pop keep as much as 48 million dollars annually from unredeemed deposits. His bill would have that money routed to the state instead and deposited in the Taxpayer Relief Fund. The Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association opposes the bill. The Iowa Beverage Association, which represents the distributors of non-alcoholic drinks, instead proposes the creation of a non-profit outside of state government that would manage the redemption system — and start charging the nickel deposit on bottles and cans of water, tea, and sports drinks.
Town Square LIVE News

Voter registration bill clears Senate committee

A bill to require Delaware cities and towns to use the state’s voter registration system for local elections overcame its first legislative hurdle Wednesday.  Under Senate Bill 233, sponsored by Sen. Tizzy Lockman, D-Wilmington, voters who live within town limits could vote in their municipal elections without having to register separately with both the state and the city.  The bill ... Read More
11Alive

Fuel tax suspension passes state senate committee

ATLANTA — Relief at the pump is looking good for Georgians. The state Senate Finance Committee approved a bill to suspend Georgia's gas tax on Tuesday. House representatives passed the bill on March 11, which means the full Senate must pass it to land on Governor Brian Kemp's desk, who's expected to sign the measure.
The Independent

Texas Democrat Filemon Vela resigning early from Congress

Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas said Thursday he will soon leave office for a job in the private sector rather than finish what was already his final term in Congress. The five-term South Texas congressman confirmed he was taking a job with Akin Gump, a law and lobbying firm. Vela, who was among the first House Democrats to announce he would not seek reelection in 2022, said he has not yet determined the date of his final day in office.“I'm just ready to move on,” he said. His plans to resign early was first reported by Punchbowl News.Thirty other House Democrats are not seeking reelection, leaving their party's fragile majority in jeopardy heading into the midterm elections. Fifteen House Republicans are also retiring. It will be up to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special election to fill the remaining months of Vela's term. Read More Ukraine news live: Nato sends hazmat suits to civiliansWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
