Bryan Hughes appointed to Texas Senate finance committee

(Des Moines, IA) — A proposal to revamp the law that requires a deposit on some bottles and cans has cleared a Senate subcommittee. Republican Senator Ken Rozenboom (ROH-zen-boom), of Oskaloosa, says one estimate finds the wholesale distributors of beer and pop keep as much as 48 million dollars annually from unredeemed deposits. His bill would have that money routed to the state instead and deposited in the Taxpayer Relief Fund. The Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association opposes the bill. The Iowa Beverage Association, which represents the distributors of non-alcoholic drinks, instead proposes the creation of a non-profit outside of state government that would manage the redemption system — and start charging the nickel deposit on bottles and cans of water, tea, and sports drinks.
