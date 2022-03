LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An autopsy conducted on a body found at a park on River Road revealed the person was a man in his mid-to-late 40′s who had died after being shot. Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said the body was first reported to police just before 1 p.m. after being found at Eva Bandman Park. The man’s body was found along the shoreline of the Ohio River.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO