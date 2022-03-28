ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Gets Vibrant in Neon Blue Balenciaga Dress & Boots at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

By Amina Ayoud
 21 hours ago
Kim Kardashian arrived with a bang at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party last night in Los Angeles.

The star-studded event hosted stars following the Academy Awards. The reality star arrived on the red carpet in a lengthy Balenciaga dress in a daring shade of blue. The dress was long-sleeved and featured a mock neckline. The long sleeves transitioned into a pair of gloves made of the same slick fabric as the dress. The bright blue number sported a long train that trailed behind her as she walked.

Kardashian wore her hair slicked back into a smooth high ponytail with silver shades for the finishing touch. The outfit is classic Kim, edging on sporty, as some Balenciaga pieces do, while delivering a skintight silhouette that the Skims founder is known for.

On her feet, Kardashian slipped into sleek black boots with a commanding pointed toe. The look is seemingly all Balenciaga, which is no surprise as she has recently starred in campaigns for the brand. The boots provided a nice contrast to the vibrant blue, breaking up the color scheme with the slick booties. Kardashian can usually be seen in a pair of heeled boots in various materials and colors.

The Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards , which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees, and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more.

