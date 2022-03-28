ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy’s Flower Show in full bloom at Herald Square

By News 12 Staff
 21 hours ago

The 2022 Macy's Flower Show is in full bloom at Herald Square.

The display will stay up through April 10.

Visitors will be able to experience an indoor garden that highlights bold designs from local floral designers and students at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

