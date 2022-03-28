ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Brand Gives the Air Jordan 5 an Aged Look

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 21 hours ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand will soon release a new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 5 that’s meant to look like it’s been broken in.

The sportswear brand revealed via the SNKRS release calendar that the “Jade” colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe will hit shelves in April.

The Air Jordan 5 “Jade” features a light green nubuck upper with matching shoelaces while contrasting gray accents appear on the tongue, sock liner and the Jumpman branding that’s embroidered on the heel. Despite it being a new iteration of the Jordan 5, the shoe features aged yellow details on the TPU cage on the midfoot, the eye stay, lace lock and outsole.

“Beat-up and broken-in sneakers can look even better than they did fresh out of the box. Inspired by the colors brought by a little wear and tear, relentlessly aged by nature, the “Jade” Air Jordan 5 is indeed new, but it features the familiar color of oxidation: Jade Horizon. An aged look in the classic AJ5 TPU cage, spiky midsole, and lace lock complete the retro allure,” Jordan Brand wrote in the shoe’s product description.

The Air Jordan 5 “Jade” will be released on April 9 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will be available in adult ($200) and big kids’ sizing ($140) on launch day.

